Elton John
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Elton John Divorce Fears — How Rocketman's Temper Tantrums are 'Alienating Hubby David Furnish More Than Ever' 

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Elton John is back to his cruel habit of torturing everyone close with his titanic temper, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's putting a major strain on his 11-year marriage to devoted hubby David Furnish.

The 78-year-old Rocket Man, who's recovering from health setbacks that put his life in major danger in recent years, is testing the patience of loved ones and Furnish, 63, who are walking on pins and needles 24/7 to avoid his wretched wrath.

Foul Mood On Full Display

The singer's foul mood was on full display in early November at an event.
Source: MEGA

"Everyone keeps trying to put a positive spin on this, but it's getting harder and harder to take his terrible tantrums," an insider said.

"Yes, it's great that he's out and about again, but that doesn't make up for his bad behavior. It's one meltdown after another, the littlest thing can set him off. All that anger cannot be good for his blood pressure."

The singer's foul mood was on full display in early November at an L.A. tribute to the life of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, who died earlier this year at 82 following a long battle with dementia.

Sources said John went bananas as the show was running late, squawking: "What's wrong with you people? Nobody knows what they're doing. My plane is waiting!"

John's previous explosions include his infamous 1999 blowup at Tina Turner after she advised how he should play the piano and a 2015 freakout at security guards for telling fans they were not allowed to put their hands in the air.

"This is not f*king China, so p*s off," he said at the time.

Rage Flares Amid Health Battles

Fans were scolded by John during a 2018 concert after someone touched him on stage.
Source: MEGA

And in 2018, the Tiny Dancer crooner slammed fans after one supposedly touched him after being invited on stage.

"No more coming on stage during Saturday Night," John ranted while singing Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, adding: "You f**ked it up."

As RadarOnline.com reported, John's health battles have mounted in recent years, including prostate cancer issues and countless surgeries for joint replacements and appendicitis.

Health Crisis Pushes David’s Limits

David Furnish is said to be nearing his limit as health issues and tantrums strain his marriage to John.
Source: MEGA

Recently, he's been struggling with a chronic infection that caused him to lose his sight in his right eye and limits his vision on the left.

Loyal spouse Furnish has been holding his hand while co-parenting their sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, but now insiders say he's approaching his tipping point.

"David has shown the patience of a saint, but he's only got so much bend," said the insider. "Elton needs to be careful and stop taking him for granted."

