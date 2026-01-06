"Everyone keeps trying to put a positive spin on this, but it's getting harder and harder to take his terrible tantrums," an insider said.

"Yes, it's great that he's out and about again, but that doesn't make up for his bad behavior. It's one meltdown after another, the littlest thing can set him off. All that anger cannot be good for his blood pressure."

The singer's foul mood was on full display in early November at an L.A. tribute to the life of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, who died earlier this year at 82 following a long battle with dementia.

Sources said John went bananas as the show was running late, squawking: "What's wrong with you people? Nobody knows what they're doing. My plane is waiting!"

John's previous explosions include his infamous 1999 blowup at Tina Turner after she advised how he should play the piano and a 2015 freakout at security guards for telling fans they were not allowed to put their hands in the air.

"This is not f*king China, so p*s off," he said at the time.