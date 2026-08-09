Keith Urban Is 'Relieved' Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Has Found Love With Billionaire Businessman — After Country Star Ended 19-Year Marriage
Aug. 9 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is reportedly feeling a sense of relief after learning that ex-wife Nicole Kidman has seemingly moved on with billionaire businessman Michael Reinstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country music star was said to have been consumed by grief and guilt after ending their nearly two-decade marriage.
Keith Urban Reportedly Has 'No Jealousy'
According to The Daily Mail, Urban was the one who ultimately wanted to end his marriage to Kidman and allegedly struggled with guilt over the impact of the split on the actress.
"Keith was the one who wanted out of the marriage, and he felt guilty about hurting Nicole," a source told the outlet.
The insider claimed the country singer is now "relieved that she's moved on" and insisted there is "no jealousy" surrounding Kidman's reported relationship with Reinstein.
Urban and Kidman were married for 19 years before their relationship came to an end.
Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce After Separation
Urban, 58, reportedly called time on the marriage in September 2025 after the couple had quietly separated earlier that year.
At the time, reports suggested Kidman, 59, had hoped they could work through their problems.
Urban had already moved out of the Nashville home they shared with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.
Just one day after news of their secret separation became public, Kidman filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
The divorce was finalized in January, bringing an end to the pair's lengthy marriage.
Nicole Kidman's New Romance Heats Up
Kidman has been spotted enjoying a series of cozy outings with Reinstein, a wealthy businessman who founded global private equity firm The Regent and co-founded USN television network.
Last month, the pair were photographed together in Portofino, Italy, where they reportedly spent time talking outside Kidman's hotel.
The businessman later joined Kidman poolside at the Belmond Splendido Hotel, where the pair reportedly sipped Aperol Spritzes and relaxed together.
Their reported connection continued after they returned to the U.S., with Reinstein spotted picking Kidman up from the airport in Los Angeles before the pair drove away together in his Ferrari.
Keith Urban Has Also Faced Romance Rumors
Urban has also found himself at the center of speculation about his love life since his marriage to Kidman unraveled.
The singer was linked to fellow country artist Karley Scott Collins, 28, who previously opened for him during his High and Alive World Tour.
Collins quickly dismissed the reports, including claims that the pair were dating and living together.
She shared a screenshot of one report on Instagram and called the speculation "absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue."