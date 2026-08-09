Keith Urban Is 'Relieved' Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Has Found Love With Billionaire Businessman — After Country Star Ended 19-Year Marriage

According to The Daily Mail, Urban was the one who ultimately wanted to end his marriage to Kidman and allegedly struggled with guilt over the impact of the split on the actress.

"Keith was the one who wanted out of the marriage, and he felt guilty about hurting Nicole," a source told the outlet.

The insider claimed the country singer is now "relieved that she's moved on" and insisted there is "no jealousy" surrounding Kidman's reported relationship with Reinstein.

Urban and Kidman were married for 19 years before their relationship came to an end.