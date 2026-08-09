EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Flowers Sparks Retirement Fears — 'I Get Sick'

Flowers made the remarks in an interview with The Times, where he spoke openly about comparing his own life with that of his father, who enjoys a far simpler lifestyle despite never having accumulated significant wealth.

The musician said the contrast has left him reconsidering what success means and whether continuing to tour is worth the emotional and physical toll.

While his comments have sparked speculation over his future, Flowers also explained performing still delivers moments that are difficult to walk away from, drawing inspiration from The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 83, whose longevity continues to influence him.

Flowers added: "My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint. He's never had any money in his life, and he's happier than I am.

"I'm really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway? Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick."

Flowers also said: "I think of Mick Jagger and ask myself, 'What keeps him getting up on that stage?' I guess it's because there are powerful moments in a concert. How could I not want to do that?"