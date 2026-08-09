EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Flowers Sparks Retirement Fears — 'I Get Sick'
Aug. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Brandon Flowers has admitted he is questioning how much longer he can continue as one of rock's biggest frontmen, revealing he is "really going through it right now" as he reflects on fame, success and whether life away from music could bring greater happiness.
RadarOnline.com can also exclusively reveal the 45-year-old The Killers singer's candid comments have prompted fresh concern among fans after he acknowledged wrestling with the demands of a career which has kept him on the road for more than two decades.
Brandon Flowers: 'Why Am I Doing It Anyway?'
Flowers made the remarks in an interview with The Times, where he spoke openly about comparing his own life with that of his father, who enjoys a far simpler lifestyle despite never having accumulated significant wealth.
The musician said the contrast has left him reconsidering what success means and whether continuing to tour is worth the emotional and physical toll.
While his comments have sparked speculation over his future, Flowers also explained performing still delivers moments that are difficult to walk away from, drawing inspiration from The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 83, whose longevity continues to influence him.
Flowers added: "My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint. He's never had any money in his life, and he's happier than I am.
"I'm really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway? Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick."
Flowers also said: "I think of Mick Jagger and ask myself, 'What keeps him getting up on that stage?' I guess it's because there are powerful moments in a concert. How could I not want to do that?"
Brandon Flowers and His 'Purpose'
A music industry source told Radar Flowers' comments reflect the pressures experienced by many veteran performers rather than signaling an imminent retirement.
The insider added: "Brandon has been honest about the emotional cost of constant touring. Those close to him see this as someone taking stock after years of living at an intense pace, not someone who has already decided to walk away from music."
Another source close to the band claimed the Mr. Brightside hitmaker has always been deeply reflective about balancing his personal life with his career.
They added: "Brandon has reached a stage where success isn't measured by chart positions or ticket sales. He's asking bigger questions about purpose, family and what comes next, but there remains a genuine passion for performing when he connects with audiences."
Brandon Flowers Recalls Las Vegas Roots
Elsewhere in the interview, Flowers reflected on growing up in Las Vegas, explaining that an entertainment career had never been part of his original ambitions.
Instead, he imagined building a stable future in the city's hospitality industry, inspired by relatives who supported their families through service jobs.
He said: "I aspired to be a valet. I saw my cousins and uncles living off tips, supporting their entire families with those jobs, and my end goal was to work at a nice place like the Bellagio.
"My first job on the Strip was at Spago in Caesars Palace, bussing tables. I worked at a French brasserie, and I worked at a golf course. I loved the service industry. I'm still in it, actually."
Brandon Flowers Details Uncomfortable Fan Encounters
Flowers has also spoken previously about the pressures which accompany fame, admitting some encounters with fans can become uncomfortable when repeated requests for selfies turn confrontational.
He said some people could become "a little bit aggressive and a little bit greedy" when seeking the perfect photograph, acknowledging that the experience sometimes leaves him feeling "curmudgeonly" despite appreciating the support of those who follow his career.