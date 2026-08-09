EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Tearfully Denies Child Abuse Allegations

"I didn't do this. I have never, ever been inappropriate in any way, physically, s-xually in any way with a child, a prepubescent little boy," Busfield told the grand jury in February.

"I've never been inappropriate like that. Certainly, I would never allow it at work... it's absolutely taboo and would never do it. And never have done it, ever."

The Emmy Award-winning actor and director is charged with four counts of criminal s-xual contact with a child under 13.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly molested the twins on the Albuquerque, N.M., set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is set for May 2027.

Busfield – who's been married to Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert since 2013 – executive-produced the drama and occasionally directed episodes from 2022 to 2025.