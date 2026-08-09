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EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Tearfully Denies Child Abuse Allegations

Timothy Busfield tearfully denies child sex abuse allegations, while testifying before a grand jury.
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield tearfully denies child sex abuse allegations, while testifying before a grand jury.

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Aug. 9 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Timothy Busfield cried as he insisted he never s-xually molested young twin brothers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In weepy testimony before a grand jury, the West Wing alum, 69, wailed that his "life is ruined" and his career is "done" over allegations that he inappropriately touched the boys.

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Busfield Firmly Denies Abuse Allegations

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Timothy Busfield tearfully denied molesting twin brothers from 'The Cleaning Lady.'
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Timothy Busfield tearfully denied molesting twin brothers from 'The Cleaning Lady.'

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"I didn't do this. I have never, ever been inappropriate in any way, physically, s-xually in any way with a child, a prepubescent little boy," Busfield told the grand jury in February.

"I've never been inappropriate like that. Certainly, I would never allow it at work... it's absolutely taboo and would never do it. And never have done it, ever."

The Emmy Award-winning actor and director is charged with four counts of criminal s-xual contact with a child under 13.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly molested the twins on the Albuquerque, N.M., set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is set for May 2027.

Busfield – who's been married to Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert since 2013 – executive-produced the drama and occasionally directed episodes from 2022 to 2025.

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Busfield Blames Twins' Mother

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Prosecutors charged the Busfield with four counts involving a child under 13.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Prosecutors charged the Busfield with four counts involving a child under 13.

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During two hours of emotional testimony, he repeatedly denied the charges and claimed the boys' mother falsely accused him because he cut their roles in the show.

"She wanted revenge, and she got it," he said.

He insisted he was never alone with the child actors on the set and dozens of witnesses often observed his scenes with them.

He also claimed the children often called him "Uncle Tim" on set – and only touched the boys in a friendly manner when told to by their parents.

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Busfield Denies Inappropriate Physical Contact

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Busfield claimed the boys' mother accused him after their roles were cut.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Busfield claimed the boys' mother accused him after their roles were cut.

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"The dad would say, 'Go hug Uncle Tim,' so I would touch them then. I never initiated that," Busfield insisted to the grand jury.

"Did I have my arms around those boys? Absolutely. ... In pictures when the parents ask you to smile and give them a tickle under the ribs like you would your own kid? Yes.

"Did I never touch them inappropriately? Never ever once." Such behavior would be "career suicide," he said.

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Career Left in Ruins

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Friends reportedly fear for Busfield after he said the allegations had ended his career.
Source: KH1 / Mandatory Credit: Nikki Nelson / WENN.com / MEGA

Friends reportedly fear for Busfield after he said the allegations had ended his career.

Now friends fear for Busfield, who claimed the boys simply outgrew the role.

Speaking through tears, he said: "I'll never work again just based on people's fear that I would do this again. I've lost TV shows. My agency fired me. I'm done."

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