Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Still Set to Receive Royal Ceremonial Funeral Despite Being Stripped of All Titles

Senior Whitehall sources told The Mail on Sunday that Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, remains on a confidential government list covering royals who could receive high-profile funerals, per The Daily Mail.

The arrangements are understood to form part of the Government's so-called 'bridge' plans, which establish funeral protocols for senior members of the Royal Family years in advance.

The system has previously been used for major royal deaths.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral arrangements were covered by "Operation London Bridge," while Prince Philip's plans were known as "Operation Forth Bridge."

Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged inclusion is particularly striking because he is no longer a working royal.

King Charles removed his brother's HRH style and prince title last year, following years of controversy surrounding his relationship with Epstein.