Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Still Set to Receive Royal Ceremonial Funeral Despite Being Stripped of All Titles
Aug. 9 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could still receive a royal ceremonial funeral despite being stripped of his titles and pushed out of public royal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reported plans have sparked outrage among critics who question why a man whose reputation was shattered by his association with Jeffrey Epstein should retain such a royal honor.
Andrew Windsor Remains on Secret Funeral List
Senior Whitehall sources told The Mail on Sunday that Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, remains on a confidential government list covering royals who could receive high-profile funerals, per The Daily Mail.
The arrangements are understood to form part of the Government's so-called 'bridge' plans, which establish funeral protocols for senior members of the Royal Family years in advance.
The system has previously been used for major royal deaths.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral arrangements were covered by "Operation London Bridge," while Prince Philip's plans were known as "Operation Forth Bridge."
Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged inclusion is particularly striking because he is no longer a working royal.
King Charles removed his brother's HRH style and prince title last year, following years of controversy surrounding his relationship with Epstein.
Windsor Funeral Could Mirror Princess Margaret's
Although the precise arrangements remain confidential, royal experts believe a ceremony could potentially take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The historic chapel hosted the funerals of both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and has long been associated with major royal occasions.
Mountbatten-Windsor could also potentially be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, where several members of the Royal Family are interred.
Among them are King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, following the former king's 1936 abdication.
Experts have compared a possible service for Mountbatten-Windsor to Princess Margaret's 2002 funeral.
Her private ceremony drew roughly 400 guests, including members of the Royal Family, while thousands gathered outside Windsor Castle to watch the procession.
Critics Question Royal Treatment
The reported funeral arrangements have already drawn fierce criticism.
Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 Epstein victims, questioned why Mountbatten-Windsor should receive a royal funeral given the damage caused by his association with the convicted s-- offender.
"There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral," Tory shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns said.
Former government minister Norman Baker also questioned the arrangement, arguing that Mountbatten-Windsor is now a commoner and should not receive a royal funeral.
US attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine Epstein victims, similarly argued that taxpayers should not fund funeral arrangements for a private citizen.
Who Would Carry His Coffin?
Another unresolved issue could involve Mountbatten-Windsor's pallbearers.
Royal funerals traditionally feature servicemen connected to the deceased.
Mountbatten-Windsor served in the Royal Navy and was a Sea King helicopter co-pilot during the Falklands War, but he later lost his honorary military positions amid the Epstein scandal.
Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry nevertheless argued that Mountbatten-Windsor's naval service should not be erased.
"He wasn't thrown out," Parry said, noting that his Falklands service and medal remain part of his record.