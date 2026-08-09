EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Netflix Dilemma as 'Millions Await Tell-All Documentary'

The project is unconfirmed, but it has revived attention on a woman who once moved easily in royal circles and now must weigh money against family, reputation and the long shadow of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Speaking on The Royals Uncensored show, TV presenter Mark Dolan said: "She's still sitting on a gold mine, and that would be the tell-all book or the Netflix documentary series."

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, 48, who worked for Charles, 77, between 2004 and 2011, added Ferguson's hesitation may come from the effect any tell-all could have on Sarah's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

He added: "I think that relationship with her daughters, and her daughters are obviously still members of the Royal Family and involved with the King, that's in the back of her mind."

Harrold also said: "Even though she might think about doing these books and everything, I personally think she won't go that far because of her relationship with her daughters, and the King."