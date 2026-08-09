EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Netflix Dilemma as 'Millions Await Tell-All Documentary'
Aug. 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's Netflix prospects look rich, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the 66-year-old may decide the price of a documentary is too high if it threatens the fragile ties she still has with her daughters and King Charles.
The former Duchess of York, who split from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, in 1992 and divorced him four years later, is said to be in talks with streaming companies, including Netflix, over a possible film about her life and the scandals that have dogged it.
'She's Still Sitting On a Gold Mine'
The project is unconfirmed, but it has revived attention on a woman who once moved easily in royal circles and now must weigh money against family, reputation and the long shadow of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.
Speaking on The Royals Uncensored show, TV presenter Mark Dolan said: "She's still sitting on a gold mine, and that would be the tell-all book or the Netflix documentary series."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold, 48, who worked for Charles, 77, between 2004 and 2011, added Ferguson's hesitation may come from the effect any tell-all could have on Sarah's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
He added: "I think that relationship with her daughters, and her daughters are obviously still members of the Royal Family and involved with the King, that's in the back of her mind."
Harrold also said: "Even though she might think about doing these books and everything, I personally think she won't go that far because of her relationship with her daughters, and the King."
High Financial Stakes V. Family Fallout
A royal source told us the appeal of a streaming deal for Ferguson was obvious.
"This is exactly the sort of project that could pay very well if it is made with enough access and enough controversy," the insider said. "Sarah has a story people think they know, but a film would let her control the tone, and that is what makes the opportunity so valuable."
Another industry figure said: "The risk is not the money, it is the fallout. A documentary can bring a big cheque, but it can also lock in old resentments and make future family contact far harder."
Complex Past with King Charles
Ferguson's connection to Charles has long been one of the more unusual relationships in the royal orbit.
Before the Epstein scandal that brought her and her ex-husband Andrew into disgrace became impossible to ignore, the King had invited her to royal events, including Christmas at Sandringham and Easter services in Windsor – evidence of a relationship which was at times warmer than the public expected.
That changed after emails surfaced showing she had kept in touch with Epstein after his conviction for child sex offenses, a mistake she has publicly regretted but one that effectively ended her place in royal life.
Risk of Permanent Royal Freeze Out
Charles' reign since 2022 has been marked by an effort to keep the monarchy stable while confronting embarrassing family rows.
He has tried to pare back public roles, emphasize duty, and present a more transparent institution, as the Yorks and the Sussexes continue to generate headlines that complicate the image of quiet order he favors.
A palace observer claimed: "The King's priority is not to reward every commercial temptation around the family. It is to protect what remains of the institution's credibility, and that means there are obvious limits to how much a documentary like this can be welcomed."
Another source said: "If Sarah does a big documentary for one of the world's biggest streamers, it would be as much a test of her loyalty to the people around her as a business decision. The money and expectations from millions of observers and royal fans for a film featuring her side of her story across the last few years may be real, but so are the consequences of being forever frozen out by the royals if she goes ahead with a tell-all."