'I Provided the Gun That Killed Tupac Shakur — and my Nephew Pulled the Trigger': Confession From Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Revealed as Murder Trial Begins 30 Years After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Las Vegas

Davis, a former Crips gang member, wrote that the fateful night all started with a brawl at the MGM Grand hours earlier, when members of rival gang the Bloods attacked Davis' nephew, the late Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, after a Mike Tyson fight.

In response, Davis gathered a group of gang members and jumped into a Cadillac looking for payback.

"Tupac, Suge Knight and the rest of the n-----s didn't have any business putting their hands on my beloved nephew, Baby Lane. Period," Davis wrote. "Them jumping on my nephew gave us the ultimate green light to do something to their a--."

Before long, Davis and his crew caught up with Shakur and the shooting began.