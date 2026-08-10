Brad Pitt Admits Feeling 'Suicidal' While Navigating 'Family Stuff' Amid Angelina Jolie Split — 'I Could Feel the Cold Steel of the Bullet in My Head'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt confessed "family stuff" drove him to contemplate taking his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old actor admitted there was a period of time when he came to understand suicide as he looked for a "relief." While Pitt swore he wasn't planning on following through with it, emotional pain drove him to a dark place.
Brad Pitt Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts
Pitt told Esquire in a new interview: "I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought – I just couldn’t – just didn’t see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel – I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."
The actor explained he was able to "understand suicide" and added his "incredible survival instincts" helped deter him from following through with the act.
“This s--t ain’t easy. And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery," he said in reference to his successful Hollywood career.
Pitt Keeps Vague About Cause
As for the cause of his thoughts of despair, Pitt chose his words carefully. When the interviewer suggested it was due to "kid stuff," he corrected, "Family stuff."
Pitt didn't directly address his split with Angelina Jolie, keeping his words vague. "We could leave it at that," he concluded.
After all, he remains ensnared in a legal battle with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star after their two year marriage ended in a brutal, explosive divorce.
Angelina Jolie's Kids Drop 'Pitt' Last Name
Insiders near Pitt previously disclosed the current period in his life isn't easy, as some of the children he shares with Jolie dropped his last name legally.
The couple shared Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Some of the children were through adoption, while Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are biological.
Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne took steps to remove his moniker, leaving Pax as the only child to keep it for now.
People reported Pitt was "aware and upset" about the name changes. However, he never spoke publicly about the toll it took on him.
An insider disclosed that the children coming public with their story would be the “worst possible nightmare," according to Heat.
They added: "At this stage, Brad has to assume that’s what’s coming next, and there’s really nothing he can do about it. He’s hardly in a position to start sending cease and desist letters to his own children. All he can do is brace himself for what seems like the inevitable."
Jolie Makes Devastating Allegation Against Pitt
Pitt and Jolie, 51, first reportedly began dating around 2005, being seen just one month after Pitt's separation from Jennifer Aniston, 57.
Angelina was already the adoptive mother to Maddox. In 2006, Pitt, too, adopted Maddox, and the child took his last name as a hyphenate at the time.
Jolie also adopted Zahara independently from her relationship with Pitt, who went on to finalize his side of the adoption in 2006.
Jolie and Pitt confirmed the actress was pregnant with Shiloh in 2006, and they adopted Pax in 2007. In 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.
The couple spent years resisting marriage. Instead, they reiterated they were holding out until marriage equality was accessible for everyone.
Pitt told Parade in 2009, "I have love in my life, a soul mate – absolutely. When someone asked me why Angie and I don't get married, I replied, 'Maybe we'll get married when it's legal for everyone else.' I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it–hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights. They say gay marriage ruins families and hurts kids. Well, I've had the privilege of seeing my gay friends being parents and watching their kids grow up in a loving environment."
After their divorce, Jolie alleged in a lawsuit that Pitt became violent against her and the children during a September 2016 private jet flight.
Pitt denied the allegations against him.
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