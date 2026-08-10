Brad Pitt Admits Feeling 'Suicidal' While Navigating 'Family Stuff' Amid Angelina Jolie Split — 'I Could Feel the Cold Steel of the Bullet in My Head'

The 62-year-old actor admitted there was a period of time when he came to understand suicide as he looked for a "relief." While Pitt swore he wasn't planning on following through with it, emotional pain drove him to a dark place.

Pitt told Esquire in a new interview: "I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought – I just couldn’t – just didn’t see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel – I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."

The actor explained he was able to "understand suicide" and added his "incredible survival instincts" helped deter him from following through with the act.

“This s--t ain’t easy. And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery," he said in reference to his successful Hollywood career.