Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Admits Feeling 'Suicidal' While Navigating 'Family Stuff' Amid Angelina Jolie Split — 'I Could Feel the Cold Steel of the Bullet in My Head'

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt opened up about the affects of 'family stuff.'

Profile Image

Aug. 10 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brad Pitt confessed "family stuff" drove him to contemplate taking his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old actor admitted there was a period of time when he came to understand suicide as he looked for a "relief." While Pitt swore he wasn't planning on following through with it, emotional pain drove him to a dark place.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

The emotions were a one-time thing for the actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt told Esquire in a new interview: "I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought – I just couldn’t – just didn’t see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel – I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."

The actor explained he was able to "understand suicide" and added his "incredible survival instincts" helped deter him from following through with the act.

“This s--t ain’t easy. And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery," he said in reference to his successful Hollywood career.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt Keeps Vague About Cause

A photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

He didn't name names which describing the 'family stuff' he dealt with.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the cause of his thoughts of despair, Pitt chose his words carefully. When the interviewer suggested it was due to "kid stuff," he corrected, "Family stuff."

Pitt didn't directly address his split with Angelina Jolie, keeping his words vague. "We could leave it at that," he concluded.

After all, he remains ensnared in a legal battle with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star after their two year marriage ended in a brutal, explosive divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie's Kids Drop 'Pitt' Last Name

A photo of Angelina Jolie and her children
Source: MEGA

Pitt reportedly struggled as his children dropped his last name.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders near Pitt previously disclosed the current period in his life isn't easy, as some of the children he shares with Jolie dropped his last name legally.

The couple shared Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Some of the children were through adoption, while Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are biological.

Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne took steps to remove his moniker, leaving Pax as the only child to keep it for now.

People reported Pitt was "aware and upset" about the name changes. However, he never spoke publicly about the toll it took on him.

An insider disclosed that the children coming public with their story would be the “worst possible nightmare," according to Heat.

They added: "At this stage, Brad has to assume that’s what’s coming next, and there’s really nothing he can do about it. He’s hardly in a position to start sending cease and desist letters to his own children. All he can do is brace himself for what seems like the inevitable."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Taylor Frankie Paul denies child abuse and neglect allegations, rejecting claims raised against her.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul Denies Child Abuse and Neglect Allegations

Hollywood's biggest celebrity call-outs and public feuds reveal major clashes playing out in public.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest Celebrity Call-Outs and Public Feuds

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie Makes Devastating Allegation Against Pitt

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt denied any allegations of abuse.

Pitt and Jolie, 51, first reportedly began dating around 2005, being seen just one month after Pitt's separation from Jennifer Aniston, 57.

Angelina was already the adoptive mother to Maddox. In 2006, Pitt, too, adopted Maddox, and the child took his last name as a hyphenate at the time.

Jolie also adopted Zahara independently from her relationship with Pitt, who went on to finalize his side of the adoption in 2006.

Jolie and Pitt confirmed the actress was pregnant with Shiloh in 2006, and they adopted Pax in 2007. In 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The couple spent years resisting marriage. Instead, they reiterated they were holding out until marriage equality was accessible for everyone.

Pitt told Parade in 2009, "I have love in my life, a soul mate – absolutely. When someone asked me why Angie and I don't get married, I replied, 'Maybe we'll get married when it's legal for everyone else.' I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it–hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights. They say gay marriage ruins families and hurts kids. Well, I've had the privilege of seeing my gay friends being parents and watching their kids grow up in a loving environment."

After their divorce, Jolie alleged in a lawsuit that Pitt became violent against her and the children during a September 2016 private jet flight.

Pitt denied the allegations against him.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.