Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash From Critics After His $300Million Superyacht 'Refused' to Help Stranded Boat in Alaska — 'He Isn't a Good Person'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Mark Zuckerberg faced backlash from critics following reports that his $300million superyacht allegedly failed to help a stranded boat in Alaska, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, according to the Facebook co-founder's rep, there is more to the story.
Mark Zuckerberg's Yacht Does Not Assist Stranded Skiff
Last week, a cruise ship reportedly took a detour to assist a 21-foot skiff that had run into an issue in Farragut Bay.
Michael Love, a passenger aboard the ship, claimed their captain confirmed that the tech mogul's 387-foot luxury vessel, Launchpad, was actually closer to the stranded boat than they were.
In a post shared to Bluesky, Love explained that Zuckerberg's yacht did not assist, something that apparently frustrated others aboard the cruise ship who thought the billionaire businessman could have tried to "do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it," per TMZ.
"They said it was 2 women, a kid and a dog and basically they were going too far with too little gas," Love added in a follow-up post. "We gave them some and helped find an anchorage for the night."
The U.S. Coast Guard also later confirmed it was not actually an emergency situation.
"Mark and his family were not on board at the time of the incident. As the Coast Guard noted, the boat was not in distress, and by the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard contact on a different radio channel from the one they were operating on, the assist was already underway," a statement from Zuckerberg's rep read. "We're grateful all parties are safe."
Although Love said he didn't "know enough" about the details himself "to assess the reasonableness" of the explanation, he said he "got the impression that on our end they felt like the lack of a response was irresponsible."
Mark Zuckerberg Earns Mixed Reactions Online
As the story made rounds on social media, critics slammed Zuckerberg over the incident.
One person on X claimed, "Zuck isn't a good person. I wouldn't have expected him to help other people," and another critic said, "He is not helpful to those on land either."
A third person quipped, "If they brought peasants on board, they would have dirtied the carpets," as a fourth asked, "Does anyone believe that these rich guys got rich by being a nice guy? Of course not."
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However, others pointed out that there was no obligation for the yacht to offer support, and that Zuckerberg should not be criticized if he wasn't even involved in the situation.
One X user wrote, "One: he wasn’t on the boat. Two: it wasn’t an emergency."
Another person pointed out that a high-profile figure offering strangers support could put him in danger.
"There are risks like that probably every day, stranded cars, accidents, all kinds of things that are plots to possibly harm him," they said.