Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash From Critics After His $300Million Superyacht 'Refused' to Help Stranded Boat in Alaska — 'He Isn't a Good Person'

Last week, a cruise ship reportedly took a detour to assist a 21-foot skiff that had run into an issue in Farragut Bay.

Michael Love, a passenger aboard the ship, claimed their captain confirmed that the tech mogul's 387-foot luxury vessel, Launchpad, was actually closer to the stranded boat than they were.

In a post shared to Bluesky, Love explained that Zuckerberg's yacht did not assist, something that apparently frustrated others aboard the cruise ship who thought the billionaire businessman could have tried to "do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it," per TMZ.

"They said it was 2 women, a kid and a dog and basically they were going too far with too little gas," Love added in a follow-up post. "We gave them some and helped find an anchorage for the night."