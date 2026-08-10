Trump Health Concerns Ramp Up as Prez Slaps His Leg While Walking: 'He's Getting Worse'

On Sunday, August 10, the 80-year-old was spotted repeatedly slapping the side of his right leg as he walked, leading many critics on social media to offer up their theories on what exactly is going on.

Donald Trump 's health concerns have ramped up once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time over a bizarre gesture the president was captured doing.

"Why is he always slapping his side now?" one person on X asked, as another suggested, "My dad did that after his stroke. Also right leg. Same right-side face droop when he got tired. Trump also limps a bit when he's tired..."

Another doubled down: "He's done this for months. It’s because of his strokes. Wears leg braces. Walks crooked. It's continually getting worse."

"Hand tremors he's trying to pass off as deliberate," a user claimed, while one pointed out, "He's been having trouble with that right leg throughout this term."

Others suggested Trump has possibly suffered a brain injury or is dealing with Parkinson's disease.