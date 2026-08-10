Trump Health Concerns Ramp Up as Prez Slaps His Leg While Walking: 'He's Getting Worse'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's health concerns have ramped up once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time over a bizarre gesture the president was captured doing.
On Sunday, August 10, the 80-year-old was spotted repeatedly slapping the side of his right leg as he walked, leading many critics on social media to offer up their theories on what exactly is going on.
Critics on Trump's Health: 'It's Continually Getting Worse'
"Why is he always slapping his side now?" one person on X asked, as another suggested, "My dad did that after his stroke. Also right leg. Same right-side face droop when he got tired. Trump also limps a bit when he's tired..."
Another doubled down: "He's done this for months. It’s because of his strokes. Wears leg braces. Walks crooked. It's continually getting worse."
"Hand tremors he's trying to pass off as deliberate," a user claimed, while one pointed out, "He's been having trouble with that right leg throughout this term."
Others suggested Trump has possibly suffered a brain injury or is dealing with Parkinson's disease.
Trump's Cankles and Mysterious 'Bulge'
Trump is no stranger to having his health under a microscope, as his apparent swollen ankles have also raised red flags. The controversial politician previously put his "cankles" on display in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit.
While sitting alongside some of the world's leaders during a meeting, Trump's ankles appeared quite swollen. The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom.
He was also seen with a bizarre "bulge" during an interview with 60 Minutes in April, as some claimed it was "some kind of a medical device to keep him going..."
"He will soon be replaced..." a critic predicted at the time. Talks of the 25th Amendment being invoked have been brought up as well.
Trump Brags About Overall Health
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties; however, Trump has repeatedly claimed he's the healthiest president.
His mental health has also been questioned, despite Trump previously claiming he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test. Trump had noted he got all the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) correct, and claimed the doctor on hand declared, "I've never seen anyone get them all right."
The test is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of Alzheimer's.
Many pundits, however, including Democratic strategist James Carville, think Trump could bail early from his second term, and get Vice President JD Vance to "pardon" him.
Trump to Resign?
"It's easy. He calls in JD Vance, and he says, 'JD, I've decided I'm going to resign; I'm going to go back. You're going to be the president, but your first act, that I have right here, as soon as you're sworn in, you're going to sign a pardon – pardon me for everything imaginable,'" Carville predicted while on the Daily Beast podcast.
The 81-year-old also claimed "People really don't care" what Trump "says anymore." Meanwhile, Trump has continued to tease that he may be on the ballot for 2028, recently posting a "King Trump 2028" flag to his Truth Social.