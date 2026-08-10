Secret Files From Unsolved Notorious B.I.G. Murder Case Handed to Tupac Prosecutors 'Implicate Some of the Biggest Music Stars of the '90s' — as Trial Threatens to Expose Shocking Web of Hip Hop Hitmen
Aug. 10 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Prosecutors hoping to prove former gang member Duane 'Keffe D' Davis orchestrated the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur as part of a much larger "East Coast vs. West Coast" gang war plan to implicate that some of the biggest music superstars of the 1990s played a role as well, RadarOnline.com can report.
Authorities reportedly have been poring over old files from the murder investigation of Notorious B.I.G., looking for any links to Davis.
Biggie Smalls Could Play a Big Role in the Trial
Former members of the LAPD, as well as the now-disbanded Compton Police Department, have been working with Las Vegas prosecutors to build the case against Davis, whose trial jury selection begins Monday, August 10.
Legal insiders have called the joint effort the largest ever probe into the famed East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars of the 90s.
Prosecutor Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo revealed in court that his team was given access to "thousands and thousands of pages" from various probes of Biggie Small's murder in Los Angeles in March 1997.
DiGiacomo said the discovery included testimony dating back to late 1997 and "a particular witness" who had implicated Davis, before he allegedly gave police interviews about his role as the "shot caller" in Shakur's murder.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Has 'Almost No Defense'
The secret evidence files are believed to be chock-full of accusations against some of the 90s biggest hitmakers, and they could come up in Davis' upcoming trial.
"Without the help of the ex-Los Angeles cops, the case against Keefe would be less concrete. Their knowledge of evidence, witness statements and Keefe's criminal past have prosecutors confident that 'Keefe has almost no defense,'" the insider claimed.
"The DA's team has sat on the biggest ever evidence file relating to Tupac's murder, including paperwork which may never become public. They include accusations against some of the biggest names in music from the 1990s."
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Wanted Revenge For an Attack on His Nephew
Legal experts have hinted that Davis had long been a person of interest, but police lacked the crucial evidence to bring charges against him. That is, until he bragged about the killing to friends and in his self-published memoir.
The former Crips gang member wrote that the fateful night all started with a brawl at the MGM Grand hours earlier, when members of rival gang the Bloods attacked Davis' nephew, the late Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, after a Mike Tyson fight.
In response, Davis gathered a group of gang members for payback.
Famous Names Set to Testify
The trial, which is expected to last about a month, is set to include Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard Eugene Deal, ex-Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman, and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, who was an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the time.
Additional testimony had been expected from Death Row Records co-founder Marion 'Suge' Knight, who was injured in the same shooting that killed Shakur.
Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in California for voluntary manslaughter stemming from a fatal 2015 hit-and-run. However, the now 61-year-old has indicated he will refuse to testify.
"This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it's gonna hurt whoever brings me there," Knight told ABC News. "I promise you that."
Knight said while he has no loyalty to Davis, he's also not a "snitch."
"To actually get on the stand, and point somebody out, it's worse than taking a gun and shooting that man in the head," he said. "Because if you shoot a person in the head, they die once. If you get on the stand and you snitch on that person, they die a million times."