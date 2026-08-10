Secret Files From Unsolved Notorious B.I.G. Murder Case Handed to Tupac Prosecutors 'Implicate Some of the Biggest Music Stars of the '90s' — as Trial Threatens to Expose Shocking Web of Hip Hop Hitmen

Former members of the LAPD, as well as the now-disbanded Compton Police Department, have been working with Las Vegas prosecutors to build the case against Davis, whose trial jury selection begins Monday, August 10.

Legal insiders have called the joint effort the largest ever probe into the famed East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars of the 90s.

Prosecutor Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo revealed in court that his team was given access to "thousands and thousands of pages" from various probes of Biggie Small's murder in Los Angeles in March 1997.

DiGiacomo said the discovery included testimony dating back to late 1997 and "a particular witness" who had implicated Davis, before he allegedly gave police interviews about his role as the "shot caller" in Shakur's murder.