Nancy Guthrie Investigation Under Fire as Union Leader Claims 'Novice' Detectives and FBI Feud Hurt Probe

Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, was not personally involved in the probe.

However, he said his position representing Pima County sheriff's deputies gave him insight into how the investigation was handled.

According to Cross, the sergeant initially assigned to lead the Guthrie investigation had no homicide experience and had only become a sergeant in 2023.

The officer had moved "very rapidly" from patrol into homicide before taking charge of the case, Cross explained, per TMZ.

The department had also recently lost its two "most senior" homicide detectives after they were transferred out of the division, Cross claimed.

While the detectives who worked on Guthrie's case did have homicide experience, Cross said they had three years or less on the job.

Cross described the investigators as "novice" homicide detectives and said it was "almost unheard of" for detectives with such limited experience to handle a case of this seriousness.