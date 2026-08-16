EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson, 70, Panics Fans With Action Comeback Vow

Speaking to Collider, Gibson said about Lethal Weapon 5: "Donner realised it. I think he did all of those films, and sadly he's passed away. But he sort of knew what he had, and Shane Black wrote a good script.

"It was timely, you know. It was '80s. We were used to these tough guys on film who kind of had it all together, but they were tough and two-dimensional in a lot of ways.

"So this one was better because the main protagonists in the story both had kind of vulnerabilities, and one was crazy, and the other was scared, and it went a little deeper than the usual action flick."

Gibson, also famed for Mad Max and his Oscar-winning Braveheart, admitted the fifth film in the Lethal Weapon series remains trapped in "industrial film h---" despite the completed screenplay.

He said: "There were good things about each one, but as you say, they tend to get diluted out there a lot.

"And, you know, Donner, when he was 90 years old, was working on the fifth, and of course he passed away in the middle. So I got together with the writer, and we completed it thinking, 'What would Donner do?'

"That's what we were thinking in the room, and I think that the fifth script is better than all the others. But it's tied up in some kind of industrial film h-ll that you can't extract it from to make it."