EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough 'Stressing' Over Elvis' Looming 50th Death Anniversary
Aug. 16 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Music legend Elvis Presley's granddaughter can't help stressing over the looming 50th anniversary of his death, which insiders said threatens to unleash chaos on her carefully curated life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Riley Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is so nervous about the ensuing pandemonium that she's already begun preparing for the milestone occasion – despite it not taking place until August 2027.
August 16, 2026 marks the 49th anniversary of his death.
Riley Takes Charge of Elvis Legacy
The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 36, inherited a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises after her mother died unexpectedly in 2023. She also became the sole owner of Graceland and all of her rock idol relative's costumes, awards, cars, furniture and other personal effects that the famed Memphis, Tenn., mansion houses.
"While the business of Elvis' estate is already a lot to juggle, Riley's taking on a whole new level of responsibility with the upcoming anniversary," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Gen Z's discovery of the Don't Be Cruel singer, who died of a heart attack at just 42, has increased interest, points out the source, noting part of the fervor can be credited to dual projects from director Baz Luhrmann: the 2025 documentary EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert and the 2022 biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler.
"Riley is proud of how they turned out and the creative input she had," the source says of the movies. "It's clear people still care about Elvis – and the estate continues to make money."
Riley Shields Family From Spotlight
But the Jay Kelly actress remains wary of throwing her own little family into the spotlight after years of shielding them from its often harsh glare.
Wed to stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, Keough welcomed daughter Tupelo via surrogate in August 2022 – but the public didn't find out about the tyke's existence until after Grandma Lisa Marie died of a bowel obstruction at age 54 and the news was mentioned at her January 2023 memorial.
Riley Keeps Home Life Private
Meanwhile, family matriarch Priscilla Presley is the one who let slip that the couple were now parents of two in September 2025, many months after their second baby's arrival. The child's gender and name remain unknown.
"Riley treasures her privacy," said the insider. "She's going to do her part to lead the celebration of Elvis' legacy, but she doesn't want to disrupt her very normal home life."