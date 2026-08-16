EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough 'Stressing' Over Elvis' Looming 50th Death Anniversary

The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 36, inherited a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises after her mother died unexpectedly in 2023. She also became the sole owner of Graceland and all of her rock idol relative's costumes, awards, cars, furniture and other personal effects that the famed Memphis, Tenn., mansion houses.

"While the business of Elvis' estate is already a lot to juggle, Riley's taking on a whole new level of responsibility with the upcoming anniversary," a source told RadarOnline.com.

Gen Z's discovery of the Don't Be Cruel singer, who died of a heart attack at just 42, has increased interest, points out the source, noting part of the fervor can be credited to dual projects from director Baz Luhrmann: the 2025 documentary EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert and the 2022 biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler.

"Riley is proud of how they turned out and the creative input she had," the source says of the movies. "It's clear people still care about Elvis – and the estate continues to make money."