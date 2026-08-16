EXCLUSIVE: Why The Beatles Are at the Center of 'Dangerous' Crowd Fears

The proposed attraction would give visitors access to the roof and recreate the basement studio where the band worked on Let It Be.

But a source familiar with concerns surrounding the proposal exclusively told Radar: "The Beatles are still one of the biggest attractions imaginable and the fear is that huge numbers of fans descending on such a narrow street could create dangerous crowding. Savile Row already attracts visitors and there are genuine concerns about what happens when you add a major Beatles destination.

"Nobody is questioning the cultural importance of the building – the issue is whether the street can safely cope with the crowds a Beatles museum could generate while allowing the businesses there to continue operating. Realistically, there are worries the number of crowds that could amass there could get dangerous."