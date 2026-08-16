EXCLUSIVE: Why The Beatles Are at the Center of 'Dangerous' Crowd Fears
Aug. 16 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
The Beatles are at the center of "dangerous" crowd fears over plans to transform the Fab Four's legendary former London headquarters into a seven-floor museum – with Savile Row's famous tailors warning the attraction could overwhelm the narrow street.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Apple Corps plans to open The Beatles at 3 Savile Row next year at the building where John Lennon, who died aged 40, Paul McCartney, 84, George Harrison, who died aged 58, and Ringo Starr, 86, performed their final public concert on the rooftop in January 1969.
Crowding Concerns Shadow Beatles Museum Proposal
The proposed attraction would give visitors access to the roof and recreate the basement studio where the band worked on Let It Be.
But a source familiar with concerns surrounding the proposal exclusively told Radar: "The Beatles are still one of the biggest attractions imaginable and the fear is that huge numbers of fans descending on such a narrow street could create dangerous crowding. Savile Row already attracts visitors and there are genuine concerns about what happens when you add a major Beatles destination.
"Nobody is questioning the cultural importance of the building – the issue is whether the street can safely cope with the crowds a Beatles museum could generate while allowing the businesses there to continue operating. Realistically, there are worries the number of crowds that could amass there could get dangerous."
Local Tailors Voice Safety Fears
The plans have received opposition from the Savile Row Bespoke Association, which represents businesses based around the internationally renowned tailoring district.
Mark Henderson, of the association, warned Westminster City Council the proposed attraction could cause "dangerous congestion" and have a "negative impact" on businesses.
He has told council planners: "The pavements on the street are narrow – already frequently clogged with visitors."
The association represents leading tailoring brands, including Edward Sexton, whose founder made suits for The Beatles during their extraordinary rise to become one of the most influential and commercially successful bands in popular music.
Plans Target Iconic Music Milestone
The proposed museum would capitalize on one of the most celebrated locations in Beatles history.
The band performed on the roof of 3 Savile Row on January 30, 1969, during an unannounced lunchtime concert that became their final public performance together.
Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr played as crowds gathered in surrounding streets and people watched from neighboring buildings.
Police eventually arrived following complaints about the noise and brought the performance to an end.
The concert subsequently became an enduring part of Beatles history and featured in the 1970 documentary Let It Be, as well as Peter Jackson's 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back.
Apple Corps Backs Cultural Vision
Under Apple Corps' proposal, fans would be able to visit the rooftop while the building would also contain a recreation of the basement recording studio where material for Let It Be was recorded.
Representatives for the project told Westminster City Council the planned Fab Four museum would operate as a "local cultural asset (not just a tourist destination)" rather than simply another attraction for visitors to London.
They said it would also provide an "education platform rooted in music, creativity, and social history."
The proposal has received support from the two surviving Beatles – McCartney and Starr – as planners consider whether permission should be granted.
McCartney previously said of 3 Savile Row: "There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop."
Westminster City Council is expected to make its decision on the proposed attraction in due course.