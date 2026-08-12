Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case Takes a Turn as Retired FBI Agent Exposes Day One Crime Scene 'Mistakes'

For nearly seven months, police have searched for clues on what happened but have had little information to give the Guthrie family. Still, they have refused to give up hope that they may one day get answers.

On August 1, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of her mom in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"This is our beautiful Mom. Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since," she penned at the time. "Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on because that's what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do, but make no mistake – our hearts are in ruins."

"There is a hole inside us that can never be filled," she continued. "There is an ache that cannot be softened, and there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves."