Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione's Legal Team in 'Serious Negotiations' With Federal Prosecutors Over Plea Deal in Major Case Twist
Aug. 12 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's defense team is reportedly speaking with prosecutors about a potential deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A potential plea deal could impact more than just one case, too. The accused assassin's team is reportedly speaking with federal prosecutors, and any deal they come to throws the state case into uncertainty.
Luigi Mangione Reportedly Considers Plea Deal
Sources told TMZ that negotiations between the parties are "real." However, the specifics aren't ironed out yet.
Mangione, 28, could plead guilty to murder without determining a specific sentence in return. Instead, one of the "possibilities" the parties are considering is an open plea deal. This would allow a judge to determine the sentence following a hearing.
While Mangione faces life in prison if convicted, the hearing would allow the defense to provide additional information that could minimize the sentence.
They could possibly argue additional factors like Mangione's feelings about corporate greed, which they might argue altered his state of mind.
State Case at Risk Due to Double Jeopardy
In New York State, Mangione is facing second-degree murder and weapon possession charges. His original first-degree terror-related charges were dismissed by a judge.
However, in federal court, where his team is reportedly negotiating a plea deal, Mangione is technically only charged with federal stalking charges resulting in death. A federal judge dismissed a death-penalty-eligible murder charge and firearm charges in January.
If Mangione chooses to plead guilty to murder federally, though, despite the previous dismissal of a murder charge, then the state might not be able to pursue the same allegation, rendering their second-degree murder charge useless.
An individual being prosecuted twice for the same crime or instance is considered double jeopardy, which is not allowed under New York State law. Right now, the state charges are set for trial before the federal charges can hit the court.
However, if Mangione's team works quickly, they could settle the murder allegation federally without needing to defend him again in state court.
Extreme Emotional Disturbance Argument Returns
Even if the defense cannot win the double jeopardy argument, they might still have a trick up their sleeve.
Previously, the defense entered a request to use an extreme emotional disturbance argument in federal court. However, Mangione's team quickly rescinded their request. Experts expressed that it could be "too costly" to pursue.
Once the federal charges are wrapped up, they could revisit the potential argument – and they wouldn't need to worry about potentially tainting the public's perception ahead of another trial.
If they use the argument, the defense would flip the script on the healthcare industry, rather than focus on Mangione's alleged actions themselves.
Mangione's team would argue his experiences with the healthcare industry drove him to severe emotional vulnerability, which may have left him unstable when he allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Trial Clock Ticks Down
Mangione's state trial, which he wants televised, is still slated for September 8, 2026. Without a plea deal on the federal level, the case would likely proceed before a jury.
The federal trial, if it happens, would only consider the remaining non-murder-related charges. The case would head to the courtroom in early 2027.