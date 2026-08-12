Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione's Legal Team in 'Serious Negotiations' With Federal Prosecutors Over Plea Deal in Major Case Twist

Sources told TMZ that negotiations between the parties are "real." However, the specifics aren't ironed out yet.

Mangione, 28, could plead guilty to murder without determining a specific sentence in return. Instead, one of the "possibilities" the parties are considering is an open plea deal. This would allow a judge to determine the sentence following a hearing.

While Mangione faces life in prison if convicted, the hearing would allow the defense to provide additional information that could minimize the sentence.

They could possibly argue additional factors like Mangione's feelings about corporate greed, which they might argue altered his state of mind.