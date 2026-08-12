EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Faces Legal Blow as Singer Refiles Lawsuit Accusing Comic of 'Serving Alcohol to Underage Male and Sexual Misconduct'
Aug. 12 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's former friend, Billboard-chart singer Brian Evans, has refiled his lawsuit against the comedian in Florida state court and is pointing to a separate case involving allegations that the '90s star served alcohol to an underage male in a case that also included sexual misconduct allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed the complaint against Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, in Broward County Circuit Court on August 6 after previously pursuing the dispute in federal court. The new filing shifts the dispute from federal to state court.
New Allegations Surface
In a striking section of the new filing, Evans cited a separate case involving Zachary DeFazio and Carrot Top as what he described as evidence of a "pattern" of behavior.
Evans alleged that the matter involved Carrot Top serving alcohol to an underage male and included allegations of sexual misconduct. Radar has not independently verified those allegations.
Evans is also continuing his fight to void a 2024 settlement with Carrot Top, claiming he lacked the mental capacity to knowingly enter into the agreement following severe psychological trauma from the 2023 Maui wildfires.
Explicit Video Claims Repeated
Evans also repeated allegations previously reported by Radar involving an unsolicited sexually explicit video he claims the comic sent him around 2022 or 2023.
According to the complaint, Evans alleged Carrot Top sent him an unsolicited video depicting the Chairman of the Board engaged in oral s- with a male Evans believed appeared "significantly younger" than Carrot Top.
Evans claimed he was disturbed by the video, immediately deleted it from his phone, and later discovered it had been preserved in his iCloud account. He alleged the incident destroyed his trust in Carrot Top and changed what he believed had been a genuine friendship and professional relationship.
Carrot Top's Promised Opportunities Never Materialized
Evans also claimed Carrot Top discussed helping him with future entertainment projects, performances, and productions, including a project called The Funny Robbers and a country song.
The filing alleged those representations played a role in Evans' decision to resolve their dispute and enter into the 2024 settlement, but that the promised opportunities never materialized.
Evans claims he would not have agreed to the settlement had he fully understood its long-term legal consequences.
What Is Brian Evans Seeking?
Evans also alleged that a stipulation of dismissal signed during the settlement process contained no case caption, court designation, or case number when it was executed.
He claimed the document was later used by people who were not parties to the agreement in unrelated litigation, resulting in additional legal expenses, emotional distress, and reputational harm.
Evans is suing for declaratory judgment and rescission, fraudulent inducement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, court costs, and a jury trial.