EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Faces Legal Blow as Singer Refiles Lawsuit Accusing Comic of 'Serving Alcohol to Underage Male and Sexual Misconduct'

Carrot Top's former friend, Billboard-chart singer Brian Evans, has refiled his lawsuit against the comedian in Florida state court and is pointing to a separate case involving allegations that the '90s star served alcohol to an underage male in a case that also included sexual misconduct allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed the complaint against Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, in Broward County Circuit Court on August 6 after previously pursuing the dispute in federal court. The new filing shifts the dispute from federal to state court.