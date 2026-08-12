Tupac Shakur's Accused 'Killer' Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Could Use 'Self-Defense' Argument —As Murder Trial Set to Begin 30 Years After Rap Legend's Death

While the tell-all eventually led to his arrest and a charge of orchestrating the drive-by shooting, now it may be that very book that gets him off the hook.

David Roger, who served as Clark County DA from 2002 to 2012, told KVVU Las Vegas that Davis could try to exploit a loophole and claim the shooting was self-defense. Roger explained that Davis wrote in his book that Shakur "reached for a weapon" before shots were fired.

However, while Davis may have inadvertently created a possible defense argument in his own writing, Roger believes it is unlikely his lawyers will pursue that strategy at trial, pointing out that the car carrying Shakur was searched by police and no weapons were found inside.