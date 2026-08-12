EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Prosecutors Under 'Enormous Pressure' as Tupac Murder Trial Begins Nearly 30 Years After Rap Icon's Brutal Assassination

That day will come as soon as this month, as jury selection in the 63-year-old's long-awaited murder trial is now underway.

Insiders have hinted that Davis had been a person of interest, but police lacked the crucial evidence to bring charges against him. That is, until he bragged about the killing to friends and in his self-published memoir.

Now it's up to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo to put an end to what legal experts have called the largest ever probe into the famed East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars of the 90s – and the pressure is on.

"Enormous pressure, and it is one-way," Sam Mirejovsky, attorney and partner at Sam & Ash Law in Las Vegas, told Radar. "This is the only person ever charged in the most famous unsolved murder in Nevada history."

Mirejovsky said prosecutors have been building this case for years now, and can't afford to lose.

"If Davis walks, jeopardy attaches, and it is over. Forever. There is no second bite," he continued. "An acquittal here doesn't mean try again. It means never."