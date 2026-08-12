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Home > Exclusives > Tupac Shakur
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EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Prosecutors Under 'Enormous Pressure' as Tupac Murder Trial Begins Nearly 30 Years After Rap Icon's Brutal Assassination

Tupac Shakur's accused killer is set to go on trial for his murder.
Source: mega

Tupac Shakur's accused killer is set to go on trial for his murder.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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After nearly 30 years, prosecutors in Nevada are finally set to try the man they are convinced orchestrated the brutal drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur on the streets of Las Vegas.

And RadarOnline.com can report this may be their last and only chance to seek justice for the rap icon.

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The Mystery of Who Killed Tupac Shakur Might Soon Be Solved

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It has been nearly 30 years since the rapper was gunned down.
Source: mega

It has been nearly 30 years since the rapper was gunned down.

Shakur was shot four times by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting in Paradise, Nevada, on September 7, 1996. He died six days later at age 25.

The California Love hitmaker's murder went unsolved for decades, but the case took a turn when Duane 'Keffe D' Davis wrote and published a shocking memoir "confessing" to the killing in 2019.

He was subsequently arrested in connection with Shakur's murder on the morning of September 29, 2023, and has remained behind bars ever since, while waiting for his day in court.

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The Case Against Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Has Been Building for Years

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis 'confessed' to the killing in his 2019 memoir.
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis seemed to 'confessed' to the killing in his 2019 memoir.

That day will come as soon as this month, as jury selection in the 63-year-old's long-awaited murder trial is now underway.

Insiders have hinted that Davis had been a person of interest, but police lacked the crucial evidence to bring charges against him. That is, until he bragged about the killing to friends and in his self-published memoir.

Now it's up to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo to put an end to what legal experts have called the largest ever probe into the famed East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars of the 90s – and the pressure is on.

"Enormous pressure, and it is one-way," Sam Mirejovsky, attorney and partner at Sam & Ash Law in Las Vegas, told Radar. "This is the only person ever charged in the most famous unsolved murder in Nevada history."

Mirejovsky said prosecutors have been building this case for years now, and can't afford to lose.

"If Davis walks, jeopardy attaches, and it is over. Forever. There is no second bite," he continued. "An acquittal here doesn't mean try again. It means never."

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Spoke Openly About His 'Role' in the Murder

Experts say prosecutors have only one chance to secure a conviction for the shooting.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Clark County Grand Jury Exhibit

Experts say prosecutors have only one chance to secure a conviction for the shooting.

Davis has entered a not guilty plea, but his book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND, tells a different story.

The former gang member wrote that he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when one person opened fire on Shakur and music mogul Suge Knight. He went on to specifically identify his nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, as the alleged triggerman.

Davis didn't just keep his confession in his book, reportedly bragging about the hit while considering himself untouchable by law enforcement.

"Keefe openly mocked the prospect of justice for many years," one source claimed. "He felt that the police were never going to take action against him."

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Changes His Story

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Davis has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.
Source: The Art Of Dialogue/youtube

Davis has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

The insider claimed Davis' bravado led him to organize limo tours of the Sin City strip, where he'd take paying customers to the historic intersection and give details about the moments when bullets ravaged the rapper's vehicle.

"He'd be at parties and events and enjoying the limelight, being considered the man who knew the secrets of how Tupac passed," the insider claimed. "When people would ask if he had fears of police taking action, Keefe would say 'The police ain't gonna do s---.'"

Davis has since tried to walk back his confession comments, maintaining his innocence while explaining that his admission to the killing in the book was just a ploy to make money for his family.

However, he has remained in custody on $750,000 bail since his arrest.

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