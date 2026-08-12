Epstein Committed Federal Crime as He Was in 'Possession of Firearms' at Notorious Zorro Ranch After 2008 Conviction

At the time, the predator pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. And despite the lead prosecutor in the case pushing for at least 18 years behind bars, Epstein served only 13 months in a county jail, spending most of his time on work release.

Jeffrey Epstein had firearms at his notorious Zorro Ranch following his 2008 conviction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein was in possession of firearms even after he was convicted in 2008.

Details of Epstein being in possession of weapons following his conviction were compiled in the New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," which released an interim report after the Department of Justice was accused of fumbling the Epstein Files.

"Available documentation indicates that Epstein was in possession of firearms both before and after his 2008 Florida felony conviction for solicitation of a prostitute, which would have been a federal and state crime," the report noted. "The evidence further shows that Epstein maintained and exercised positive control of firearms on Zorro Ranch at a time when he was a convicted felon."

According to the EFTA (Epstein Files Transparency Act), documentation from a July 2009 policy states that "security officers either directly or indirectly employed to secure the person or property of Jeffrey Epstein."

"Mr. Epstein is a convicted felon, having been convicted in the State of Florida of violation of Florida Statutes § 796.03 (2nd degree felony) and § 796.07(4)(c)(3) (3rddegree felony,) the police stated. "It is a Class C federal crime for a convicted felon to knowingly possess a firearm or ammunition."