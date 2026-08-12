Epstein Committed Federal Crime as He Was in 'Possession of Firearms' at Notorious Zorro Ranch After 2008 Conviction
Aug. 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had firearms at his notorious Zorro Ranch following his 2008 conviction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the time, the predator pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. And despite the lead prosecutor in the case pushing for at least 18 years behind bars, Epstein served only 13 months in a county jail, spending most of his time on work release.
Epstein and His Guns
Details of Epstein being in possession of weapons following his conviction were compiled in the New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," which released an interim report after the Department of Justice was accused of fumbling the Epstein Files.
"Available documentation indicates that Epstein was in possession of firearms both before and after his 2008 Florida felony conviction for solicitation of a prostitute, which would have been a federal and state crime," the report noted. "The evidence further shows that Epstein maintained and exercised positive control of firearms on Zorro Ranch at a time when he was a convicted felon."
According to the EFTA (Epstein Files Transparency Act), documentation from a July 2009 policy states that "security officers either directly or indirectly employed to secure the person or property of Jeffrey Epstein."
"Mr. Epstein is a convicted felon, having been convicted in the State of Florida of violation of Florida Statutes § 796.03 (2nd degree felony) and § 796.07(4)(c)(3) (3rddegree felony,) the police stated. "It is a Class C federal crime for a convicted felon to knowingly possess a firearm or ammunition."
Epstein Asked Lawyers for Firearms Advice
According to the compiled details in the report, Epstein appeared to have owned dozens of firearms spread across several of his properties, including his residences in Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also held a Florida concealed-carry license throughout the 1990s.
Epstein reportedly also went on shooting trips with notable and powerful figures following his conviction. The Epstein files noted that the s-x offender reached out to his lawyers via email to know if he was allowed to own guns.
"can you researc= to see if the governor can restore my civil rights and allow me to own a g=n?" Epstein had asked lawyer Erika A. Kellerhals in the Virgin Islands in 2014.
In response, Kellerhals told his client, "I looked – he can't... And you don't need a gun. You can hire pe=ple with guns."
Alleged Assaults at Zorro Ranch Details
Before his conviction, Epstein had reached out to his employees to notify them of where his guns should be stored, and in some instances, ordered them to purchase their own weapons to be used on his properties.
According to the files previously released by the DOJ, Epstein had vast knowledge of where his guns were located and was concerned about what should happen to them.
Meanwhile, the "Truth Commission," led by four members of the state’s House of Representatives, also compiled alleged incidents that occurred between Epstein and his victims on Zorro Ranch.
One victim, identified as "Jane Doe 3" in the report, provided a statement at Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing in 2022. Epstein's former madam was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
'I Felt Powerless'
According to Jane Doe 3, she was abused on Zorro Ranch in 2004, when she was "15 years old." "I flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane to Zorro Ranch, where I was s-xually molested by him for many hours," she testified at the time.
Jane Doe 3 recalled feeling "powerless, especially after he positioned me by laying me on his floor so that I was confronted by all the framed photographs on his dresser of him smiling with wealthy celebrities and politicians."
Epstein was found dead behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-x trafficking charges.