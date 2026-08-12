ABC News Anchor Liz Cho Files for Protective Order Amid Nasty Divorce From Fired CBS Host Josh Elliott
Aug. 12 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
The nasty divorce of ABC News anchor Liz Cho and former ESPN Sportscenter host Josh Elliott has escalated after Cho filed for a protective order amid their contentious breakup, RadarOnline.com can report.
Court documents indicate Cho filed the request last month, objecting to Elliott's attorneys' request to depose her.
Battle of the Network Stars
Elliott filed to end his marriage to the WABC New York anchor on June 20, 2025, after ten years of marriage, arguing in court papers the union had "broken down irretrievably."
Cho fired back on Nov. 6, filing a cross-complaint against her estranged ex, while also stating their marriage "has broken down irretrievably."
Since then, the two have been embroiled in a bitter battle of accusations and denials. Elliott's legal team recently requested a deposition of the anchor, originally scheduled for July 23, 2026, but Cho said the notice came without checking whether she was even available on that date.
She claimed her attorneys notified Elliott’s legal team that "none of the attorneys on (Cho's) legal team are available on July 23rd due to previously scheduled conflicts" and "offered to coordinate a mutually convenient alternative date for the deposition and provided options for such alternative date."
It's not clear if the deposition has since taken place.
Liz Cho Attacks Josh Elliott
The divorce has been testy from the start, when Cho requested copies of "any written forms of communication" between Elliott and "any person, other than the defendant, with whom (Elliott) have or have had a romantic and/or s-xual relationship, from July 11, 2015, to the present."
It's not clear if Elliott indulges in any "s-xual relationships," but the former CBS anchor still objected to the request on the grounds that the "time frame of the request for production is unreasonable, unnecessary, harassing and not likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."
Cho later filed another claim that she was "missing a valuable watch and earrings from her jewelry bag," with her ex being "the only other person who had access to the missing watch and jewelry."
Josh Elliott Attacks Liz Cho
Elliott denied her not-so-thinly veiled allegations, firing back in court documents of his own and accusing Cho of "monitoring and listening to (Elliott’s) private phone calls; rifling through (Elliott’s) personal belongings and closet; leaving the marital residence for extended periods without communication despite the presence of two dogs requiring daily care."
He further accused her of "locking doors and shutting off lights on (his) teenage daughter in the evening when it was 14 degrees outside," and also lashing out at him while he was "washing grapes for his daughter’s lunch, exclaiming that the grapes were hers and he was not permitted to put them in the child’s lunch."
Josh Elliott Has 'Major Issues' With Women
As Radar has reported, Elliot brought a lot of drama to Good Morning America during his time with the ABC show from 2011 to 2014, and faced accusations of having "major issues with women" and needing "constant validation from his colleagues."
"It's no secret that Josh has major, major issues with women. Josh had a difficult childhood and as a result, has trust issues with females," a show insider told Radar in 2012. "Josh is extremely insecure and needs constant validation from everyone around him about how wonderful he is and what a great job he is doing."
The source alleged at the time, "Josh is high maintenance, and if viewers could see what he was like off the air, people would be truly shocked."