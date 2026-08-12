ABC News Anchor Liz Cho Files for Protective Order Amid Nasty Divorce From Fired CBS Host Josh Elliott

Elliott filed to end his marriage to the WABC New York anchor on June 20, 2025, after ten years of marriage, arguing in court papers the union had "broken down irretrievably."

Cho fired back on Nov. 6, filing a cross-complaint against her estranged ex, while also stating their marriage "has broken down irretrievably."

Since then, the two have been embroiled in a bitter battle of accusations and denials. Elliott's legal team recently requested a deposition of the anchor, originally scheduled for July 23, 2026, but Cho said the notice came without checking whether she was even available on that date.

She claimed her attorneys notified Elliott’s legal team that "none of the attorneys on (Cho's) legal team are available on July 23rd due to previously scheduled conflicts" and "offered to coordinate a mutually convenient alternative date for the deposition and provided options for such alternative date."

It's not clear if the deposition has since taken place.