Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Block Release of Jeffrey Epstein Victim Files as Judge Orders Unsealing of Records

Preska warned that keeping the remaining Epstein files buried would leave the public with an "incomplete and potentially misleading picture of Maxwell and Epstein’s criminal activities" and risk shattering the public trust Congress sought to restore by forcing greater transparency in the notorious case.

Exactly what bombshells could emerge from the latest Epstein document dump remains a mystery. But the files won't be released completely unfiltered, as they must first be heavily redacted to shield the identities and personal information of Epstein's victims, as required under the transparency law.

The documents were originally handed over as part of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's 2015 federal defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, which ultimately ended in a 2017 settlement for an undisclosed sum before it could go to a jury trial.