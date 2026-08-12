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Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Block Release of Jeffrey Epstein Victim Files as Judge Orders Unsealing of Records

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A judge cleared the way for Ghislaine Maxwell victim documents related to Jeffrey Epstein to be unsealed.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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A federal judge has cleared the way for a fresh trove of previously undisclosed documents tied to government investigations into Jeffrey Epstein to finally be made public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska handed the Justice Department a major victory on August 11, granting its request to unseal the explosive materials despite fierce objections from Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for her role in his trafficking operation.

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Judge Ruled There's a 'Compelling Need' to Unseal Documents

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Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGa

A judge ordered any material related to Ghislaine Maxwell be unsealed.

Preska ruled that the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025, blows past previous secrecy orders, grand jury protections and Maxwell's privacy objections, finding there was a “compelling need” to finally crack open any documents that have remained hidden from the public.

The judge ordered the release of any additional material that has not already spilled into the public domain through Maxwell's blockbuster criminal trial, previous court-ordered unsealings, or the Justice Department's ongoing Epstein files dump.

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Still a Mystery What New Bombshells Could Be Uncovered

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were a couple at one point.

Preska warned that keeping the remaining Epstein files buried would leave the public with an "incomplete and potentially misleading picture of Maxwell and Epstein’s criminal activities" and risk shattering the public trust Congress sought to restore by forcing greater transparency in the notorious case.

Exactly what bombshells could emerge from the latest Epstein document dump remains a mystery. But the files won't be released completely unfiltered, as they must first be heavily redacted to shield the identities and personal information of Epstein's victims, as required under the transparency law.

The documents were originally handed over as part of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's 2015 federal defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, which ultimately ended in a 2017 settlement for an undisclosed sum before it could go to a jury trial.

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Virginia Giuffre Also Sued Former Prince Andrew

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Prince Andrew ended up settling Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit out of court in 2022.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, nearly six years after Epstein was found dead in his cell inside Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.

Maxwell was convicted on the same charges in 2021 and sentenced the following year to 20 years in prison.

Years prior to her death, Giuffre also filed a civil suit against former Prince Andrew in August 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She alleged that the disgraced ex-royal s-xually abused her when she was just 17 years old after she was trafficked to him by Epstein and Maxwell.

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Photo of former Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislane Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

Andrew vehemently denied Giuffre's allegations, despite an infamous photo of him posing with the then-teen and Maxwell taken in London in the early aughts.

After a judge refused to toss out Giuffre's lawsuit in January 2022, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, forced her son to surrender his honorary military affiliations and royal patronages, while also losing the right to use the prestigious "His Royal Highness" style in any official capacity.

Andrew privately settled the lawsuit on February 15, 2022. He was stripped of his royal titles and peerages, as well as his HRH status, in October 2025 by his brother, King Charles III, after Guiffe's posthumous memoir described her alleged lurid encounters with the former Duke of York in great detail.

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