Right-Wing Activist Ben Shapiro Says He's Been Trying to Get on 'The View' for Years: 'Dream Booking for Me'

"I've been trying to get on The View for years. That is a dream booking for me," he shared on August 7. "There's nothing I would love better than to have a conversation with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin."

The popular ABC morning show features an array of panelists with differing beliefs who discuss current news, politics and pop culture. While Behar, Goldberg and Hostin are liberal, Alyssa Farah Griffin – who previously worked in the first Trump administration – and Ana Navarro identify as conservatives, and Sara Haines is more moderate.

Criticism of the current administration's decisions is a topic that comes up frequently on the show.

The View has faced backlash from some with conservative and centrist leanings who think that the show caters too much to the left. David Bozell, the president of a conservative nonprofit called The Media Research Center, even branded the show "a Democrat Socialist Party infomercial."