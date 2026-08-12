Right-Wing Activist Ben Shapiro Says He's Been Trying to Get on 'The View' for Years: 'Dream Booking for Me'
Aug. 12 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Ben Shapiro's "dream" gig would be to be a guest on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although Shapiro, 42, has made a name for himself as a conservative political commentator who co-founded right-wing media company The Daily Wire, he told Bill O’Reilly on his We'll Do It LIVE! podcast that he'd be interested in chatting with some of the more left-leaning co-hosts.
Ben Shapiro Wants to Talk to These 3 Co-Hosts
"I've been trying to get on The View for years. That is a dream booking for me," he shared on August 7. "There's nothing I would love better than to have a conversation with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin."
The popular ABC morning show features an array of panelists with differing beliefs who discuss current news, politics and pop culture. While Behar, Goldberg and Hostin are liberal, Alyssa Farah Griffin – who previously worked in the first Trump administration – and Ana Navarro identify as conservatives, and Sara Haines is more moderate.
Criticism of the current administration's decisions is a topic that comes up frequently on the show.
The View has faced backlash from some with conservative and centrist leanings who think that the show caters too much to the left. David Bozell, the president of a conservative nonprofit called The Media Research Center, even branded the show "a Democrat Socialist Party infomercial."
Ben Shapiro Confesses to 'Hate-Watching' Episodes of 'The View'
Regardless, Shapiro claimed he was still "a bit of a hate-watching fan."
"I would definitely appreciate a booking slot," he added, "but that has never been in the offing despite 10 years of trying to get myself booked."
'The View' Invites Spencer Pratt, MTG and More
As Radar previously reported, The View has featured several guests and hosts with right-leaning beliefs over the most recent season.
Republican and former L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt joined the show for an episode in January. Ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made two appearances in Season 29. Actress Cheryl Hines, who has voiced Democratic views in the past but is married to Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also made an appearance.
During Griffin's maternity leave, former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Savannah Chrisley both filled in as guest hosts.
Vice President J.D. Vance Addresses the Epstein Files on 'The View'
On June 16, Vice President J.D. Vance also made an appearance on the chat-fest to promote his recent book.
During his show, he defended Donald Trump's controversial remarks on inflation and the economy and dubbed himself a Jeffrey Epstein "conspiracy theorist."
"I love Suzie (Wiles), but absolutely, she thinks I’m a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff," he joked at the time. "I think that it’s crazy that you had this guy, a s-- predator, who was hanging out with a lot of very wealthy and powerful people, that really bothered me."
Vance conceded that "nobody knows exactly what happened" but claimed he still "wanted to have full transparency" on the situation.