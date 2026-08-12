EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Eclipse Fail Resurfaces as Rare Solar Event Approaches

Nine years later, the footage and photographs have resurfaced as a total eclipse is today set to sweep across parts of Spain, Portugal, Greenland and Iceland, while Britain and other areas of western Europe experience a deep partial eclipse.

A political source familiar with the renewed attention around the episode told Radar in an exclusive interview: "It is one of those Trump moments that people never really forgot. With another major eclipse arriving, the pictures were inevitably going to come back – particularly because the basic safety message today is exactly the same as it was then.

"They are going viral all over again as the world awaits the new eclipse."

During the 2017 event, Trump appeared on the White House balcony alongside Melania Trump, 56, and their son Barron Trump, 20.

Before putting on protective eclipse glasses, Trump tilted his head toward the sky and pointed upward.

A White House aide immediately shouted: "Don't look."

Trump subsequently put on protective glasses and continued watching the eclipse with his family.

Another source told us: "That footage is so enduring. Everyone had been told not to look directly at the sun, and then the president appeared outside and did precisely what people had been warned against doing. It literally shows what a moron he is."