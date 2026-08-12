Donald Trump 'Brought Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp With Him' During Secret Plane Swap Amid Iranian Assassination Threat

While leaving the NATO summit, Trump seemingly boarded the old Air Force One, telling social media it was for "old times' sake," despite using a Qatari-gifted jet in recent months. However, before the plane took off, the president was transferred to a different jet.

The press and staffers onboard the "decoy" plane were none the wiser, believing Trump was with them, as the politician had televised his boarding process.

A new report from The Washington Post claimed Trump selected a few members of his inner circle to travel on the getaway plane with him. In addition to young blonde aide Harp, sources claimed White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta were on board. Plus, a handful of additional aides were at the president's side.