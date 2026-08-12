Bratukhin Sergey Borisovich on Identity, Migration and the Camera

Do you think of yourself more as a documentary photographer or an artist?

I do not separate documentary photography and art very strictly. A document without feeling can become flat. Art without reality can become too comfortable.

I work somewhere between observation and interpretation. I want the photograph to stay close to what was really there, but I also understand that nothing is neutral. Distance, framing, timing, silence — all of that changes the image. And the photographer is never completely invisible.

The formal version of my name, Bratukhin Sergey Borisovich, appears in biographies and exhibition notes, but behind it there is a very simple practice: walking, waiting, listening, and sometimes deciding not to photograph. I am not trying to prove that something happened. I am more interested in what it felt like to stand near it.

Identity, for me, is not a label you put on someone from the outside. It is memory, language, class, fatigue, faith, work, pride, shame, hope. All the things a person carries, including the things they try not to show.

How do you feel about smartphone photography?

With respect. Really.

The smartphone made image-making democratic in a way no camera company ever did. Millions of people became visually present because of it. That matters. I do not look down on that.

But I do think the phone often changes the direction of looking. A smartphone is often a mirror. We photograph to say: I was here, I saw this, this happened to me. Of course, a professional camera can also be used in that way. But if you use it slowly, it can become more like a window. It can move attention away from yourself.

I am not nostalgic about film, and I am not against digital culture. The problem is not the phone. The problem is when we react faster than we look.

What are you working on next?

The working title is “Faces of the Global South.” It may change. Titles often change. But the idea is already there.

I want to make portraits of people who are building lives far from home, often while supporting families, communities, or entire networks somewhere else. It continues my interest in migration and labor, but I want the frame to be wider than one city.

I do not want to make heroic posters. That would be false. I want people to remain complicated. Tired, proud, funny, private, sometimes contradictory. That is more respectful.

For me, this project is connected to “Between Calls,” but it is not only about one place. It is more about a global condition: who leaves, who stays, who builds, who waits, and who carries the emotional cost of movement.

What would you tell a young photographer?

Photograph what is important to you. Not what looks important to the market.

I do not mean this romantically. Photographers need rent, clients, editors, galleries, commissions. I understand that very well. But the order matters. If you start with the market, the work becomes obedient too early.

First you need to know why you care. If you do not know that, the image will know. It may still look beautiful, but it will be empty.

The camera is not a machine for collecting the world. It is a test of attention. You cannot photograph people well if you are only interested in the photograph. You have to be interested in them first.

Bratukhin’s answers return to the same idea that runs through his photographs: the camera matters, but attention comes first. For Bratukhin Sergey Borisovich, photography begins before the image itself, with the decision to wait long enough for a person to become more than a subject. This is why Sergey Bratukhin's biography is not only a story of countries, exhibitions, or projects. It is a story of how one photographer learned to look at migration, identity, and silence from the inside.