Trump 'Hid in Airport Catering Truck' During Secret Plane Swap Over Iranian Assassination Threat

As part of an elaborate getaway plan, Trump left the summit in a catering truck. His security team then used Air Force One as a "decoy," an official spilled to The Washington Post.

While he made the trip to the summit in a 747-8, which was a gift from Qatar, he posted online intent to use the "former Air Force One" to head to the United Kingdom. Trump claimed it was for "old time's sake," but United States officials instead directed him into a catering truck, typically used to load flight meals onto the plane, after they made sure the cameras saw him board the plane.

From there, Trump was taken to a waiting Air Force C-32A plane, in which he made his escape.