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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump 'Hid in Airport Catering Truck' During Secret Plane Swap Over Iranian Assassination Threat

A photo of Donald Trump alongside the Qatari 747-8 jet
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump evaded a possible security threat via a catering truck.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's security detail was sneaky after receiving intel about a possible assassination attempt from Iranian entities.

While visiting Turkey for a NATO summit, the 80-year-old ordered a strike on Tehran, the capital of Iran. His aggression seemingly spurred a threat on his life, resulting in the need to leave the country without a trace, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Trump Escaped Via Catering Truck and Opted Out of His Luxury Jet

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

He televised his walk onto Air Force One, which was taken out of rotation previously.

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As part of an elaborate getaway plan, Trump left the summit in a catering truck. His security team then used Air Force One as a "decoy," an official spilled to The Washington Post.

While he made the trip to the summit in a 747-8, which was a gift from Qatar, he posted online intent to use the "former Air Force One" to head to the United Kingdom. Trump claimed it was for "old time's sake," but United States officials instead directed him into a catering truck, typically used to load flight meals onto the plane, after they made sure the cameras saw him board the plane.

From there, Trump was taken to a waiting Air Force C-32A plane, in which he made his escape.

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Media Members Were on 'Decoy' Plane

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Staffers and media members were not alerted of the switch.

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However, Air Force One did not leave the tarmac empty. Instead, White House staff and members of the media, who often travel close by the president, were aboard.

They were not clued in to the plan, operating under the belief Trump was with them. They were reportedly instructed to close their window shades while aboard, blocking any bad actors' view.

The decision to leave Turkey was abrupt, which the Secret Service didn't keep hidden. However, sources claimed at the time the choice was not due to a specific threat.

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Qatari Gift Lacks Security Elements

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Experts suggested the plane gifted by Qatar was not adequate in the face of security threats.

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Trump's plan to opt for a different jet came after security concerns over the one provided by Qatar. According to The New York Times, the new jet posed a potential risk. The Air Force, at the time the jet was acquired, acknowledged the the plane did not have all the security features typically found on Air Force One.

Sources claimed officials said changing the jets was a precautionary decision, stressing it was not out of concern for the Qatari jet's functionality.

“The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats.”

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Former Air Force Security Gives Warning

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Source: MEGA

Even Senate Democrats disagreed with using the Qatari jet internationally.

Frank Kendall, former Air Force secretary, confessed, "I'm surprised to see (the Qatari plane) used outside the U.S."

Before the critical trip to Turkey, even Trump's foes, Senate Democrats, vocalized concerns over the Qatari jet.

“Trump’s own statements – including his celebration of ‘a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before’ – make it clear that these decisions prioritized Trump’s personal comfort and tastes over U.S. national security,” 13 senators wrote in a joint letter.

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