Randall Emmett Brings Hollywood and Horsepower Together with The Gentleman Thief

For more than two decades, Randall Emmett has built a career producing films starring some of Hollywood's biggest names. Now, as the director behind The Gentleman Thief, Emmett is proving that promoting a movie can be just as creative as making one.

Starring John Travolta, The Gentleman Thief is the latest installment in the Mason Goddard crime saga, following the master thief as one final heist spirals into betrayal, deception, and survival. The film also features Lukas Haas, Rebecca De Mornay, Sam Asghari, Quavo, and DJ Khaled, underscoring Emmett's ability to assemble star-driven ensembles.

But beyond the film itself, Emmett has embraced a promotional strategy that reflects his belief that movies should become cultural experiences rather than simply theatrical releases.