Epstein Victim Saw Photos of Predator 'Smiling With Wealthy Celebrities and Politicians' as He Assaulted Her at Zorro Ranch

The victim, identified as "Jane Doe 3" in the report, provided a statement at Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing in 2022. Maxwell, who was Epstein's madam, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

According to the victim, she was abused on Zorro Ranch in 2004, when she was "15 years old." She testified at the time, "I flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane to Zorro Ranch, where I was s-xually molested by him for many hours."

Jane Doe 3 testified she felt "powerless, especially after he positioned me by laying me on his floor so that I was confronted by all the framed photographs on his dresser of him smiling with wealthy celebrities and politicians."

"After he finished with me, he told me to describe in detail how good my first s-xual experience felt. That was the first of many lies I was forced to carry for him, the weight of which proliferated my trauma," she recalled.