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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
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Epstein Victim Saw Photos of Predator 'Smiling With Wealthy Celebrities and Politicians' as He Assaulted Her at Zorro Ranch

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Zorro Ranch
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly assaulted several women at the property.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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A Jeffrey Epstein victim saw photos of the predator "smiling" with notable celebrities and politicians while he allegedly assaulted her at Zorro Ranch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The alleged incident is detailed in the New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," which released an interim report after the Justice Department was accused of mishandling the Epstein Files.

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Jane Doe 3: 'I Flew on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane'

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, here with former madam Ghislaine Maxwell, allegeldy assaulted a teen at Zorro Ranch.

The victim, identified as "Jane Doe 3" in the report, provided a statement at Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing in 2022. Maxwell, who was Epstein's madam, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

According to the victim, she was abused on Zorro Ranch in 2004, when she was "15 years old." She testified at the time, "I flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane to Zorro Ranch, where I was s-xually molested by him for many hours."

Jane Doe 3 testified she felt "powerless, especially after he positioned me by laying me on his floor so that I was confronted by all the framed photographs on his dresser of him smiling with wealthy celebrities and politicians."

"After he finished with me, he told me to describe in detail how good my first s-xual experience felt. That was the first of many lies I was forced to carry for him, the weight of which proliferated my trauma," she recalled.

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Epstein Files Mishandling Leads to Lawsuit

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Several victims alleged having been accused by the predator at his notorious property.

The "Truth Commission," led by four members of the state’s House of Representatives, recently released the interim report, a collection of the alleged disturbing incidents that occurred at the New Mexico property.

"New Mexico is one of few jurisdictions that still may have an opportunity to hold Epstein’s associates accountable or otherwise provide some sense of justice to survivors," New Mexico's Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement after he filed a lawsuit over what he described as the DOJ's "hiding information about Epstein and his co-conspirators."

He added at the time, "Federal inaction does not merely stall the investigation; it prolongs and compounds the suffering of survivors."

Also in the report, a woman known as "Jane Doe 2," a massage therapist, who was interviewed in connection with the Southern District of NY (SDNY) Epstein investigation, detailed her experiences at Epstein's ranch.

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Ghislaine Maxwell's Request

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

One alleged encounter had Maxwell requesting 'young girls' for Epstein.

The report noted that "Jane Doe 2 massaged Maxwell, Epstein, and younger women who looked like models," and was allegedly given a "non-disclosure agreement, but she did not sign it."

It also detailed that the victim "spent most of her time there in the massage room and also massaged a girl in the spare bedroom. She also massaged Epstein and Maxwell once in their bedroom and once in their expansive bathroom," and that the "massages turned s-xual with Epstein."

The woman, according to the report, also revealed she knew of a reflexologist who went to the ranch and was confronted by Maxwell, who had a request for her.

"If you have any more friends who want to come out, they have to be good-looking, pretty, young, no hairy pits," Maxwell allegedly said.

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Epstein Crosses Paths With Powerful Figures

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Gates, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Epstein crossed paths with many powerful figures, including Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Donald Trump.

Epstein and Maxwell were photographed with several high-profile figures throughout the years, including former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and others, all of whom have denied ever knowing of the predator's behavior with young women.

"He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island," Clinton said of Epstein in his memoir, Citizen.

"I wish I had never met him," he added.

Trump also denied knowing of Epstein's crimes, even once labeling the case a "hoax" created by Democrats.

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