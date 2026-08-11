Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Masseuse to Bring 'Pretty, Young Girls' With 'No Hairy Pits' to Zorro Ranch for Epstein

According to the report, one account is from a woman known as "Jane Doe 2," a massage therapist who was interviewed in connection with the Southern District of NY (SDNY) Epstein investigation. The woman, who had spoken with the FBI about her interactions with both Maxwell and Epstein, told the agency that she started going to Zorro Ranch as a professional massage therapist in 1999.

Jane Doe 2, who visited the ranch for three years, claimed the predator would also stop by about "three to four times a year." The report noted, "Jane Doe 2 massaged Maxwell, Epstein, and younger women who looked like models. Approximately two years after she started going to the ranch, Jane Doe 2 was given a non-disclosure agreement, but she did not sign it and stopped going to the ranch shortly thereafter."

However, after "reading an article in Vanity Fair in 2003 about Epstein," Jane Doe 2 recalled her experience and the ranch, the latter of which she claimed was filled with "pictures of women with their br-asts exposed."

The report detailed that Jane Doe 2 "spent most of her time there in the massage room and also massaged a girl in the spare bedroom. She also massaged Epstein and Maxwell once in their bedroom and once in their expansive bathroom."