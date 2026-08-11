Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Masseuse to Bring 'Pretty, Young Girls' With 'No Hairy Pits' to Zorro Ranch for Epstein
Aug. 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," led by four members of the state’s House of Representatives, released an interim report vowing to "uncover the truth so many for too long were blind to," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The report looks into alleged crimes that took place at Jeffrey Epstein's former New Mexico ranch, Zorro Ranch, and details alleged accounts from the predator's victims, including one claim involving former madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jane Doe 2 Details Zorro Ranch Experiences
According to the report, one account is from a woman known as "Jane Doe 2," a massage therapist who was interviewed in connection with the Southern District of NY (SDNY) Epstein investigation. The woman, who had spoken with the FBI about her interactions with both Maxwell and Epstein, told the agency that she started going to Zorro Ranch as a professional massage therapist in 1999.
Jane Doe 2, who visited the ranch for three years, claimed the predator would also stop by about "three to four times a year." The report noted, "Jane Doe 2 massaged Maxwell, Epstein, and younger women who looked like models. Approximately two years after she started going to the ranch, Jane Doe 2 was given a non-disclosure agreement, but she did not sign it and stopped going to the ranch shortly thereafter."
However, after "reading an article in Vanity Fair in 2003 about Epstein," Jane Doe 2 recalled her experience and the ranch, the latter of which she claimed was filled with "pictures of women with their br-asts exposed."
The report detailed that Jane Doe 2 "spent most of her time there in the massage room and also massaged a girl in the spare bedroom. She also massaged Epstein and Maxwell once in their bedroom and once in their expansive bathroom."
Ghislane Maxwell: 'They Have to Be Good-Looking, Pretty, Young'
According to the report, Jane Doe 2 massaged Epstein, Maxwell, and other guests several times, "including three girls and two older men. One of the girls had a British accent, and one of the men was a physicist."
Jane Doe 2 claimed the "massages turned s-xual with Epstein," the report detailed. "She recalled she received payment by check with the name of Epstein's corporation on it." The woman also noted she knew of a reflexologist who went to the ranch, who Maxwell apparently had a bizarre request for.
"If you have any more friends who want to come out, they have to be good-looking, pretty, young, no hairy pits," the now-jailed Maxwell allegedly said, according to the victim.
The report details: "One girl was brought to the ranch; her name was redacted, as was her age. The girl said, 'Ew,' and never wanted to go back."
Epstein Survivor Goes Off on Attorney General
The investigation into the notorious ranch has put pressure on the Justice Department and New Attorney General Todd Blanche, after the department was accused of mishandling the Epstein files.
Earlier this week, New Mexico's Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit over what he described as the DOJ's "hiding information about Epstein and his co-conspirators." He also accused the department of "stonewalling" the state's investigation.
"Federal inaction does not merely stall the investigation; it prolongs and compounds the suffering of survivors," Torrez noted in a statement.
Before Blanche was confirmed as the United States Attorney General, survivors of Epstein had objected to his nomination. Dani Bensky, who testified that she was abused by Epstein starting at the age of 17, accused Blanche of being "very condescending" when she and other survivors met with him earlier this month.
'Can You Get to the Point Already?'
"I mean, he actually said the words 'get to the point' to us," Bensky claimed to reporters near Capitol Hill. "We're survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months; we’ve been asking for meetings – and he very much said, 'Can you get to the point already?'"
However, sources close to Blanche branded Bnsky's claims "unequivocally false."