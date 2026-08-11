Ex-Air Force Chief Threatens to Sue Trump Administration After Pentagon Strips Security Clearance for Raising Concerns Over Controversial Qatari Jet

Kendall, a West Point graduate who served as President Joe Biden's head of the Air Force, said on CNN that he'll sue the administration and told anchor Erin Burnett that he had been especially careful not to discuss classified material.

"I was initially mystified, because I couldn't think of anything I'd ever said that was classified, and I had tried very hard not to say anything classified, and was quite sure I had not," he said.

The 77-year-old said he learned about the decision only after Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced it on X.

The Air Force veteran speculated there may have been ulterior motives for revoking his clearance.

"There are some other explanations for why they did this, of course," Kendall said. "I’ve been a very vocal critic of the administration ever since I left office."