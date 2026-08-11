Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suffer Another Blow as 'Cookie Queens' Flops at Box Office Despite Promo Blitz

After opening in theaters on August 7, Cookie Queens finished 13th at the box office for the weekend, with a total of $327,797 on 446 screens and a $734 per-screen average.

In comparison, the doc lost out to CatVideoFest2026, a 70-minute compilation of the year's best cat videos. It finished in 10th place on far fewer 225 screens and at about $2,229 per-screen average for $568,414.

Markle launched a full-throttle promotional blitz ahead of the film's theatrical release, hitting special screenings and sitting down for extensive interviews with Sussex-friendly publications, where she repeatedly reminisced about her own childhood as a Girl Scout.

The Los Angeles native even jumped into a viral video alongside director Alysa Nahmias and the three Scouts featured in the film, dishing on her family's favorite Girl Scout cookies while helping the youngsters dream up a brand-new flavor.