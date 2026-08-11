Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suffer Another Blow as 'Cookie Queens' Flops at Box Office Despite Promo Blitz
Aug. 11 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered yet another professional blow as their Cookie Queens documentary bombed at the box office in its opening weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Sussexes signed on as executive producers of the Girl Scout cookie-selling saga, with the 45-year-old making herself the face of the project and going on a promotional blitz that failed to draw theatergoers.
Meghan Markle Became the Face of 'Cookie Queens' Promotional Blitz
After opening in theaters on August 7, Cookie Queens finished 13th at the box office for the weekend, with a total of $327,797 on 446 screens and a $734 per-screen average.
In comparison, the doc lost out to CatVideoFest2026, a 70-minute compilation of the year's best cat videos. It finished in 10th place on far fewer 225 screens and at about $2,229 per-screen average for $568,414.
Markle launched a full-throttle promotional blitz ahead of the film's theatrical release, hitting special screenings and sitting down for extensive interviews with Sussex-friendly publications, where she repeatedly reminisced about her own childhood as a Girl Scout.
The Los Angeles native even jumped into a viral video alongside director Alysa Nahmias and the three Scouts featured in the film, dishing on her family's favorite Girl Scout cookies while helping the youngsters dream up a brand-new flavor.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Signed on As E.P.'s After 'Cookie Queens' Was Completed
Harry, 41, and Markle signed on as executive producers of Cookie Queens in December 2025, after the documentary was completed and ahead of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival the following month.
Despite the Sussexes' first look deal with Netflix, the streamer passed on picking up the film.
The ex-royals headed to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance premiere, with Markle walking the red carpet and giving an introductory speech before the screening began.
The former actress raved over how her favorite cookie was the Thin Mints, while her husband had taken a liking to "The shortbread cookies, and he loves the Samoas."
Markle also hinted that her daughter, Lilibet, may one day become a scout like she was, telling a reporter, "I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right."
'Cookie Queens' Struggled to Find Distributor
Despite Markle's highly visible presence at Sundance, the documentary failed to secure a distributor at the festival.
Eventually, the independent film distribution and production company Roadside Attractions acquired the film in March, giving Cookie Queens a summer theatrical release.
Everyone Involved In the Film Was 'Markled'
Cookie Queens' box office performance was linked back to a growing public distaste for Markle, according to critics on Reddit.
"It’s really staggering how poorly Cookie Queens has done. So many showings had to be played with no one in the audience. It’s crazy. Markle really does have a way about her. Everything she touches turns to s---," one person scoffed.
"It's worse when you realize it’s $700 spread over three days. That's $250 per day," a second person noted about the per-screen average.
"Meghan has totally taken over promotion for the movie by turning it into a jam promotion...she doesn't understand the nuance of this doc at all," a third Redditor sneered over how Markle mentioned during promotional efforts how she loved to dip the shortbread cookies into her As Ever fruit spreads.
A fourth user said, "Everyone – from the producer and director to theater owners and even the little girls in the movie – has been 'Markled.' I have no doubt those metrics would have been much better if Meg had never heard of Cookie Queens.