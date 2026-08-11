Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suffer Another Blow as 'Cookie Queens' Flops at Box Office Despite Promo Blitz

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

'Cookie Queens' was a massive box office bomb with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aboard as executive producers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered yet another professional blow as their Cookie Queens documentary bombed at the box office in its opening weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Sussexes signed on as executive producers of the Girl Scout cookie-selling saga, with the 45-year-old making herself the face of the project and going on a promotional blitz that failed to draw theatergoers.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Became the Face of 'Cookie Queens' Promotional Blitz

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle adAlysa Nahmias
Source: Tasty/YouTube

Markle joined director Alysa Nahmias for nearly all of 'Cookie Queens' promotions. efforts.

After opening in theaters on August 7, Cookie Queens finished 13th at the box office for the weekend, with a total of $327,797 on 446 screens and a $734 per-screen average.

In comparison, the doc lost out to CatVideoFest2026, a 70-minute compilation of the year's best cat videos. It finished in 10th place on far fewer 225 screens and at about $2,229 per-screen average for $568,414.

Markle launched a full-throttle promotional blitz ahead of the film's theatrical release, hitting special screenings and sitting down for extensive interviews with Sussex-friendly publications, where she repeatedly reminisced about her own childhood as a Girl Scout.

The Los Angeles native even jumped into a viral video alongside director Alysa Nahmias and the three Scouts featured in the film, dishing on her family's favorite Girl Scout cookies while helping the youngsters dream up a brand-new flavor.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Signed on As E.P.'s After 'Cookie Queens' Was Completed

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes traveled to the Sundance Film Festival, where Markle was heavily involved in the doc's promotion.

Harry, 41, and Markle signed on as executive producers of Cookie Queens in December 2025, after the documentary was completed and ahead of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival the following month.

Despite the Sussexes' first look deal with Netflix, the streamer passed on picking up the film.

The ex-royals headed to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance premiere, with Markle walking the red carpet and giving an introductory speech before the screening began.

The former actress raved over how her favorite cookie was the Thin Mints, while her husband had taken a liking to "The shortbread cookies, and he loves the Samoas."

Markle also hinted that her daughter, Lilibet, may one day become a scout like she was, telling a reporter, "I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right."

Article continues below advertisement

'Cookie Queens' Struggled to Find Distributor

Photo of Cookie Queens
Source: RoadsideFlix/YouTube

'Cookie Queens' bombed in it's first weekend of theatrical release.

Despite Markle's highly visible presence at Sundance, the documentary failed to secure a distributor at the festival.

Eventually, the independent film distribution and production company Roadside Attractions acquired the film in March, giving Cookie Queens a summer theatrical release.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Called Out for Wearing Princess Diana's Jewels for Glamorous Gala

Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Cringe' Table Dancing as 'Embarrassed' Prince Harry Looked on During Adam Levine Performance at Charity Dinner

Everyone Involved In the Film Was 'Markled'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Critics claimed Markle's heavy presence promoting the film may have turned off some theatergoers.

Cookie Queens' box office performance was linked back to a growing public distaste for Markle, according to critics on Reddit.

"It’s really staggering how poorly Cookie Queens has done. So many showings had to be played with no one in the audience. It’s crazy. Markle really does have a way about her. Everything she touches turns to s---," one person scoffed.

"It's worse when you realize it’s $700 spread over three days. That's $250 per day," a second person noted about the per-screen average.

"Meghan has totally taken over promotion for the movie by turning it into a jam promotion...she doesn't understand the nuance of this doc at all," a third Redditor sneered over how Markle mentioned during promotional efforts how she loved to dip the shortbread cookies into her As Ever fruit spreads.

A fourth user said, "Everyone – from the producer and director to theater owners and even the little girls in the movie – has been 'Markled.' I have no doubt those metrics would have been much better if Meg had never heard of Cookie Queens.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.