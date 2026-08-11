Dylan Sprouse Called Out Jared Leto's Alleged Behavior Toward Teenage Models 8 Years Before Disturbing Misconduct Allegations

In a resurfaced post on X from Sprouse, he wrote, "Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?"

The post was from May 2018 – about eight years before the recent allegations from women came to light. Leto didn't respond at the time.

Sprouse, now 34, didn't directly accuse Leto, 54, of any wrongdoing, including no allegations of involvement with underage girls. However, fans online were quick to clock a potential connection.

One person wrote, "This suddenly got very relevant."

Radar contacted a representative of Sprouse for comment.