Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse Called Out Jared Leto's Alleged Behavior Toward Teenage Models 8 Years Before Disturbing Misconduct Allegations

A photo of Dylan Sprouse alongside a photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

Jared Leto's alleged behavior was called a 'open secret.'

Profile Image

Aug. 11 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jared Leto faced rumors of misconduct long before the explosive BBC documentary was aired, including some shade from actor Dylan Sprouse.

BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret featured several women who shared their allegations of sexual misconduct by the Dallas Buyers Club star. However, the fallout from the allegations suggested his alleged actions might have been an "open secret" in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Sprouse Accused Jared Leto of Hitting on Teens

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Dylan Sprouse
Source: MEGA

Sprouse publicly called Leto out, but the 54-year-old actor did not respond.

Article continues below advertisement

In a resurfaced post on X from Sprouse, he wrote, "Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?"

The post was from May 2018 – about eight years before the recent allegations from women came to light. Leto didn't respond at the time.

Sprouse, now 34, didn't directly accuse Leto, 54, of any wrongdoing, including no allegations of involvement with underage girls. However, fans online were quick to clock a potential connection.

One person wrote, "This suddenly got very relevant."

Radar contacted a representative of Sprouse for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto Hit With Several Allegations in Explosive Documentary

A photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

Leto received allegations of se-ual misconduct against teenagers.

Article continues below advertisement

In the documentary, the women claimed they were all reportedly between 16 and 19 when they were with Leto. One woman, who claimed to be 17 at the time, alleged she had s-x with Leto, who was 34 at the time. The act, under California law, would be considered statutory r-pe.

Another woman alleged she was "groomed" by Leto through unwelcome, repeated s-xually explicit phone calls when she was 16.

A third woman accused Leto of misconduct associated with his music career as the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars. She claimed to have been s-xually assaulted when she was 19 in a hotel room following his concert in London.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto's Alleged Behavior Called 'Open Secret'

A photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

The allegations date back several years.

Article continues below advertisement

The fresh documentary wasn't the first time specific allegations were made. In 2025, approximately seven years after Sprouse's post, nine other women came forward with their allegations.

In a report from Air Mail, one woman alleged, “It’s been an open secret for a long time."

Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz reshared a 2012 Facebook post on her Instagram story, which claimed, “Youre (sic) not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat. I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”

The post spurred more women to come forward, recounting their alleged experiences with Leto over the years.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Shannon Elizabeth

'American Pie' Bombshell Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Vows Never to Date Again After Finalizing Divorce: 'I Have No Interest'

Frankie Valli has a complicated relationship with his son Francesco Jr.

'Absolutely Gut-Wrenching': Frankie Valli Got Restraining Order and Financially Cut Off Son Amid Addiction Issues

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto Denies Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

Leto allegedly lost out on work due to the allegations.

Leto has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. After the BBC documentary, Leto said in a statement, "I have never s-xually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

Hollywood, though, doesn't appear to be taking any chances. Upon the documentary's release, Leto reportedly lost a major role in the political movie Assassination. An insider told Page Six his involvement was "seeming like a done deal" as he was "extremely interested" in the gig.

However, the source indicated that, after the widespread allegations, he missed out on the Barry Levinson production.

Leto previously was in the movie Tron: Ares in 2025, which performed poorly upon release. Another insider speculated they may have used the poor numbers as "an excuse" to boot the actor.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.