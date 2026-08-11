Dylan Sprouse Called Out Jared Leto's Alleged Behavior Toward Teenage Models 8 Years Before Disturbing Misconduct Allegations
Aug. 11 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Jared Leto faced rumors of misconduct long before the explosive BBC documentary was aired, including some shade from actor Dylan Sprouse.
BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret featured several women who shared their allegations of sexual misconduct by the Dallas Buyers Club star. However, the fallout from the allegations suggested his alleged actions might have been an "open secret" in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dylan Sprouse Accused Jared Leto of Hitting on Teens
In a resurfaced post on X from Sprouse, he wrote, "Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?"
The post was from May 2018 – about eight years before the recent allegations from women came to light. Leto didn't respond at the time.
Sprouse, now 34, didn't directly accuse Leto, 54, of any wrongdoing, including no allegations of involvement with underage girls. However, fans online were quick to clock a potential connection.
One person wrote, "This suddenly got very relevant."
Radar contacted a representative of Sprouse for comment.
Jared Leto Hit With Several Allegations in Explosive Documentary
In the documentary, the women claimed they were all reportedly between 16 and 19 when they were with Leto. One woman, who claimed to be 17 at the time, alleged she had s-x with Leto, who was 34 at the time. The act, under California law, would be considered statutory r-pe.
Another woman alleged she was "groomed" by Leto through unwelcome, repeated s-xually explicit phone calls when she was 16.
A third woman accused Leto of misconduct associated with his music career as the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars. She claimed to have been s-xually assaulted when she was 19 in a hotel room following his concert in London.
Jared Leto's Alleged Behavior Called 'Open Secret'
The fresh documentary wasn't the first time specific allegations were made. In 2025, approximately seven years after Sprouse's post, nine other women came forward with their allegations.
In a report from Air Mail, one woman alleged, “It’s been an open secret for a long time."
Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz reshared a 2012 Facebook post on her Instagram story, which claimed, “Youre (sic) not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat. I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”
The post spurred more women to come forward, recounting their alleged experiences with Leto over the years.
Jared Leto Denies Allegations
Leto has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. After the BBC documentary, Leto said in a statement, "I have never s-xually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."
Hollywood, though, doesn't appear to be taking any chances. Upon the documentary's release, Leto reportedly lost a major role in the political movie Assassination. An insider told Page Six his involvement was "seeming like a done deal" as he was "extremely interested" in the gig.
However, the source indicated that, after the widespread allegations, he missed out on the Barry Levinson production.
Leto previously was in the movie Tron: Ares in 2025, which performed poorly upon release. Another insider speculated they may have used the poor numbers as "an excuse" to boot the actor.