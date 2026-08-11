'American Pie' Bombshell Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Vows Never to Date Again After Finalizing Divorce: 'I Have No Interest'

Elizabeth moved to South Africa in 2016 to focus on her wildlife foundation. It was there that she fell for the career conservationist, whom she married in 2021.

During an August 10 appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the HBO personality asked her, "What's the dating scene like in Cape Town?"

"Well, I mean, I'm very newly single, and I don't plan on ever dating again, to be honest," the Scary Movie star replied.

Maher was incredulous, asking, "Oh, come on. You're gonna date....Not even dating?" to which she responded with a deadly serious, "No. I do not want to date."