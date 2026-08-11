'American Pie' Bombshell Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Vows Never to Date Again After Finalizing Divorce: 'I Have No Interest'
Aug. 11 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Newly divorced Shannon Elizabeth has made it crystal clear she's officially off the market and doesn't "plan on ever dating again" after the collapse of her second marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old, still-stunning American Pie bombshell filed for divorce from wildlife conservationist Simon Borchert in April, and the divorce was finalized a month later. Now, she seemingly intends to stay man-free for the rest of her life.
'I Don't Plan on Ever Dating Again'
Elizabeth moved to South Africa in 2016 to focus on her wildlife foundation. It was there that she fell for the career conservationist, whom she married in 2021.
During an August 10 appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the HBO personality asked her, "What's the dating scene like in Cape Town?"
"Well, I mean, I'm very newly single, and I don't plan on ever dating again, to be honest," the Scary Movie star replied.
Maher was incredulous, asking, "Oh, come on. You're gonna date....Not even dating?" to which she responded with a deadly serious, "No. I do not want to date."
Shannon Elizabeth Claimed There Are 'Too Many Con Artists'
Elizabeth explained, "I'm not interested. Like, there's too many con artists out there. There's too many people I don't trust. I have no interest."
Maher still didn't believe the former actress' lifelong self-imposed dating ban would stick.
"Well, I'm not saying I know you better than you, cuz I don't. You know you better than you. I will say this: I have heard that from many people right after..." he added, referring to making decisions on dating after a split or divorce.
"I mean, including many celebrities. You know, I could go down a list," Maher shared, pointing to , who famously declared in 2009 that she would never marry again following two divorces, only to wed, and later divorce, fellow actor Olivier Martinez in 2015.
'Time Has a Way of Making You Lonely'
"Time has a way of making you lonely," the Real Time host pointed out.
But it didn't sway Elizabeth's mind.
"I'm perfectly fine not being with anyone and not wanting anything," she proclaimed.
Shannon Elizabeth Excited for the 'New Chapter' Ahead
Elizabeth explained in May that the end of her marriage to Borchert had been a long time coming.
"I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process-not something that happened in the past few days," she told Us Weekly. "The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain."
At the time, the Love, Actually star had bright hopes for her future following the split, as she gushed, "This is a new chapter for me, and it’s one I’m genuinely excited about. I feel stronger, clearer and happier than I have in a very long time."
Prior to her marriage to Borchert, the Houston native married actor-producer Joseph D. Reitman in 2002. They separated in March 2005 and divorced the next year.