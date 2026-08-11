EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Faces Royal Lodge 'Junk Probe' Amid 'Portugal Trip'
Aug. 11 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to be facing questions over a stash of her "junk" she allegedly left gathering dust at Royal Lodge, as she is understood to have quietly traveled to Portugal to meet her newborn granddaughter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old former Duchess of York reportedly left stacks of her possessions behind when she departed the Windsor property at the beginning of the year and has since been staying with friends in Switzerland and Austria.
Ex-Duchess Leaves 'Junk' Behind At Royal Lodge
Ferguson is now understood to have headed to Portugal after daughter Princess Eugenie, 36, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed their first daughter at a Lisbon hospital on August 3.
A source familiar with the situation said: "Sarah still has what people are jokingly calling her 'junk' at Royal Lodge.
"It includes old furniture, clothes and editions of her books. There has even been joking about whether recycling the books would be the most practical solution."
Another palace source exclusively told Radar: "Sarah's priority right now is understandably Portugal and her new granddaughter, but the question remains over when she will return to Windsor and deal with everything she left behind."
FaceTime Connection For Disgraced Royal
Her apparent trip comes as her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 66, faces claims he is unlikely to meet Eugenie's daughter in person amid continuing scrutiny over his former association with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein, who died aged 66.
Royal author Andrew Lownie, 64, told the Daily Mail: "It is unlikely Andrew will see his new grandchild except through FaceTime."
Eugenie and Brooksbank announced their daughter's arrival last week.
The baby was born at 6:20pm at a hospital in Lisbon, weighing 6lb 9oz, and is understood to be doing well with her mother while her parents consider a name.
Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The baby was born weighing 6 lbs 9 oz."
The couple already has sons, August Brooksbank, five, and Ernest Brooksbank, three, and established connections to Portugal through Brooksbank's work and their home there.
Next Generation Pushes For Separation
Ferguson's reported journey abroad would allow her to meet her third grandchild, while uncertainty continues around Andrew's involvement in the family.
Lownie has also claimed Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, husband of Princess Beatrice, 38, want to protect their families from controversies surrounding the older generation.
He said the men "don't want their reputations and earnings tainted by association with Andrew and Sarah and are pushing for their daughters to distance themselves from their parents."
Andrew and Ferguson have faced renewed attention following the release of further documents relating to Epstein in the US.
Andrew's association with Epstein has generated controversy for years.
He has denied wrongdoing and the allegations made against him in connection with the scandal.
Ferguson, meanwhile, has written numerous children's books and novels during her career, alongside television and charity work following her 1996 divorce from Andrew.
Her reported belongings at Royal Lodge remain unresolved while she spends time away from Windsor and, most recently, is understood to be celebrating the latest addition to Eugenie's family in Portugal.