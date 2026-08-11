EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Faces Royal Lodge 'Junk Probe' Amid 'Portugal Trip'

Ferguson is now understood to have headed to Portugal after daughter Princess Eugenie, 36, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, welcomed their first daughter at a Lisbon hospital on August 3.

A source familiar with the situation said: "Sarah still has what people are jokingly calling her 'junk' at Royal Lodge.

"It includes old furniture, clothes and editions of her books. There has even been joking about whether recycling the books would be the most practical solution."

Another palace source exclusively told Radar: "Sarah's priority right now is understandably Portugal and her new granddaughter, but the question remains over when she will return to Windsor and deal with everything she left behind."