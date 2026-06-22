The latest claims about his alleged life of sleaze have been aired by royal author Andrew Lownie.

He recently released an updated paperback edition of his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which contains additional material about the former prince Andrew – who has consistently denied wrongdoing and remains under investigation over allegations he passed Epstein highly sensitive British information while working as a UK trade envoy.

A source told us about the new edition of Lownie's book: "The updated edition has reignited discussion about Andrew's conduct and judgment. What makes these claims notable is that they are being presented as part of a broader pattern of behavior alleged by individuals who crossed paths with him over many years."

Another source said: "Critics argue that stories of this nature have contributed to the perception problems surrounding Andrew. Supporters, however, point out that allegations alone are not proof and that many of the claims remain disputed or untested."