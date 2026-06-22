EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Andrew Windsor Accused of 'Grabbing and Grinding Himself Against' Air Stewardess in Latest Sleaze Allegation Aimed at Lewd Royal Pariah
June 21 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing claims from a royal biographer about his behavior toward airline staff as controversy continues to rage around the former Duke of York, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old younger brother of King Charles, 77, is still at the center of huge scrutiny following his withdrawal from royal duties after his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were laid bare.
New Book Fuels Fresh Scandal
The latest claims about his alleged life of sleaze have been aired by royal author Andrew Lownie.
He recently released an updated paperback edition of his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which contains additional material about the former prince Andrew – who has consistently denied wrongdoing and remains under investigation over allegations he passed Epstein highly sensitive British information while working as a UK trade envoy.
A source told us about the new edition of Lownie's book: "The updated edition has reignited discussion about Andrew's conduct and judgment. What makes these claims notable is that they are being presented as part of a broader pattern of behavior alleged by individuals who crossed paths with him over many years."
Another source said: "Critics argue that stories of this nature have contributed to the perception problems surrounding Andrew. Supporters, however, point out that allegations alone are not proof and that many of the claims remain disputed or untested."
Lownie has alleged he has collected multiple accounts relating to Andrew's interactions with women.
He said in a chat to promote his updated book about the Yorks: "(Andrew) greets an air hostess on a plane, swings her around and basically grinds himself into her behind. I've got stories like that with yoga instructors, a whole series of people. Often with people around him. He's completely shameless."
Lownie's book contains an account involving a British Airways flight to New York in 2010, in which a flight attendant allegedly recalled an unusual exchange after the former prince Andrew requested bottled water.
Bizarre Plane Incident Revealed
Under a section titled 'Strange Behaviour' Lownie wrote the stewardess claimed Andrew complained that the water was too cold.
According to the story, after being told that all the water had been stored in a chiller, he allegedly responded by placing the bottle inside his trousers and remarking: "This will warm it up."
The claims are among a series of stories included in the updated biography, which examines Andrew's rise within the royal family and his subsequent fall from public favor.
Last month, Lownie also reported a member of the former prince's staff described a recent conversation in which Andrew was said to have reflected on the controversies that have engulfed him.
According to the account, the former royal said he had "been completely misunderstood" and described recent events as "the most distressing experience of my life."
The staff member further claimed Andrew remained hopeful "one day the naked truth will finally let out."
Andrew Maintains Innocence
Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations made against him and has not been convicted of any criminal offense.
Thames Valley Police cops arrested Andrew at Sandringham in February on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He is still on release "under investigation" as cops probe allegations he passed on confidential information to his pedophile financier pal Jeffrey Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy.
The Thames Valley force is also reviewing allegations a woman in her 20s was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew at his former $40million residence Royal Lodge – which King Charles has now booted him out of as part of his punishment for his longstanding friendship with Epstein.