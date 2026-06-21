EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Slated for Splurging $4.3Million On 'Pointless Vanity Project' to Erase All Signs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From The Firm's Estate
June 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The Royal Family is facing criticism over plans for further work at Frogmore Cottage, with critics branding the project a costly "vanity exercise" aimed simply at removing all reminders of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal estate – at a cost sources told RadarOnline.com has now rise to more than $4million.
Prince Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan, 44, were gifted Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II following their 2018 wedding.
Fury Over Frogmore Costs
The Windsor property underwent extensive renovations which later became politically contentious after it emerged approximately $3.2million in public funds had initially been used for the refurbishment.
After stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, the Sussexes repaid the full amount.
King Charles, 77, formally asked the couple to vacate the property in 2023, and it has remained empty since then.
Sources now claim fresh work is now being considered to remove elements associated with Harry and Meghan's time at the cottage, reigniting debate over royal spending and estate management.
One palace insider told us: "What is striking is that the anger being voiced now is no longer really centered on Harry and Meghan themselves. Most people have accepted that they left royal life years ago and built a new future overseas. The issue that is provoking such strong reactions is the suggestion that even more money could be spent on a property that has already generated years of headlines, controversy and debate about costs.
"There is a growing feeling among critics that this risks looking like a symbolic clean-up operation rather than a genuinely necessary refurbishment. Frogmore has already been associated with millions of dollars in spending over the years, and people are now asking why there appears to be a need for further investment simply to remove traces of former occupants.
"The estimated bill attached to effectively wiping away reminders of the Sussex era has now climbed beyond $4.3million, which many see as an extraordinary amount of money.
"At a time when households across Britain are continuing to feel the squeeze from rising living costs and economic uncertainty, there is a concern that this could be perceived as completely out of touch. Critics are already describing it as a vanity project that serves little practical purpose beyond drawing a line under an uncomfortable chapter in royal history.
"The challenge for the Palace here is one of optics. If the public comes to believe that millions are being spent not because the property requires it, but because there is a desire to erase any association with Harry and Meghan, then it becomes very difficult to justify. That is where the frustration is coming from. People want to see royal properties managed responsibly and efficiently, not caught up in what some will inevitably view as a costly exercise in image management."
Taxpayer Backlash Grows
The source added public patience with the Frogmore saga appears to be wearing thin.
They said: "A lot of the frustration stems from the fact that people feel as though they are being dragged back into exactly the same debate time and time again.
"Frogmore Cottage has become one of those properties that never seems to completely disappear from public discussion. Just when it feels like the story has finally moved on, another expensive development, or, in this case, un-development, emerges and the whole controversy is reignited.
"There is a growing sense of fatigue around it. The Sussexes left years ago, the repayment issue was settled and the property was handed back, yet somehow Frogmore continues to generate fresh costs, fresh questions and now fresh headlines.
"Many taxpayers are struggling to understand why a residence that has stood largely empty for such a long period now appears to require further investment simply because of who once lived there.
"For some critics, the optics are particularly difficult. They look at the situation and ask why resources are potentially being directed toward removing historical associations rather than focusing on finding a practical long-term use for the property. The argument being made is that the cottage's future should be determined by estate needs, not by a desire to create distance from a chapter of royal history that some would rather forget.
"What people keep coming back to is a simple question: 'If Harry and Meghan moved out years ago, why is there suddenly a need to spend more money addressing their legacy now?'
"That is the aspect many members of the public find hardest to reconcile, and it is why the debate continues to generate such strong reactions whenever Frogmore returns to the spotlight."
Palace Faces Fresh Criticism
The controversy surrounding Frogmore has persisted since Harry and Markle's departure from royal life.
Their original renovation project involved significant structural upgrades, redesigned interiors and improvements to utilities before the couple repaid the costs and moved overseas.
Another royal insider suggested the Palace risks creating fresh criticism if the work is viewed as symbolic rather than necessary.
They said: "The danger is that this starts to look less like estate management and more like an attempt to rewrite recent royal history. If substantial sums are being spent changing features linked to Harry and Meghan, people will inevitably question the motivation behind it."
The insider continued: "The focus should arguably be on finding a productive future for the property rather than revisiting old family divisions. Every time Frogmore reappears in the news, it revives the same arguments about royal finances, family tensions and whether lessons have been learned."
Empty Cottage Sparks Debate
Even the shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, is reported to have declined the opportunity to move into the cottage after the Sussexes left.
One source said: "The reality is that Frogmore has become something of a headache for the institution. Despite repeated discussions about potential occupants, it has stood largely unused for years. The fact that Andrew reportedly showed little enthusiasm for relocating there only added to the sense that the property has become difficult to place."
The source added: "There are people within royal circles who believe the cottage will continue to be defined by its association with Harry and Meghan unless significant changes are made. Others question whether spending millions to achieve that outcome is really the best use of resources."
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan continue to build their lives in California, where they live with their children, Archie and Lilibet, at their sprawling Montecito mansion, now said to be valued at around $29million.