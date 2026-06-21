EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Slated for Splurging $4.3Million On 'Pointless Vanity Project' to Erase All Signs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From The Firm's Estate

The Windsor property underwent extensive renovations which later became politically contentious after it emerged approximately $3.2million in public funds had initially been used for the refurbishment.

After stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, the Sussexes repaid the full amount.

King Charles, 77, formally asked the couple to vacate the property in 2023, and it has remained empty since then.

Sources now claim fresh work is now being considered to remove elements associated with Harry and Meghan's time at the cottage, reigniting debate over royal spending and estate management.

One palace insider told us: "What is striking is that the anger being voiced now is no longer really centered on Harry and Meghan themselves. Most people have accepted that they left royal life years ago and built a new future overseas. The issue that is provoking such strong reactions is the suggestion that even more money could be spent on a property that has already generated years of headlines, controversy and debate about costs.

"There is a growing feeling among critics that this risks looking like a symbolic clean-up operation rather than a genuinely necessary refurbishment. Frogmore has already been associated with millions of dollars in spending over the years, and people are now asking why there appears to be a need for further investment simply to remove traces of former occupants.

"The estimated bill attached to effectively wiping away reminders of the Sussex era has now climbed beyond $4.3million, which many see as an extraordinary amount of money.

"At a time when households across Britain are continuing to feel the squeeze from rising living costs and economic uncertainty, there is a concern that this could be perceived as completely out of touch. Critics are already describing it as a vanity project that serves little practical purpose beyond drawing a line under an uncomfortable chapter in royal history.

"The challenge for the Palace here is one of optics. If the public comes to believe that millions are being spent not because the property requires it, but because there is a desire to erase any association with Harry and Meghan, then it becomes very difficult to justify. That is where the frustration is coming from. People want to see royal properties managed responsibly and efficiently, not caught up in what some will inevitably view as a costly exercise in image management."