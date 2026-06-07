EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Spark Outrage Over 'Splashing Millions' to Erase Traces of Exiled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Their Grounds

The couple later repaid the full amount after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California.

King Charles III, 77, formally evicted the Sussexes from the property in 2023, and the cottage has remained empty ever since.

Sources said more work will now be carried out to remove features associated with the couple's occupancy, prompting anger among hard-pressed British taxpayers and campaigners who are fuming at the spending.

A source said: "The frustration being expressed isn't really about Harry and Meghan anymore. What is angering people is the prospect that a property which has already been at the center of a multimillion-dollar controversy could require further investment simply to distance it from former occupants.

"Many taxpayers feel they've been dragged into the Frogmore saga for years and have little appetite for hearing that more money could now be spent changing things all over again. The costs could run into the millions and it is essentially a bitter revenge project to erase all signs of Harry and Meghan from royal grounds."