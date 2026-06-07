EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Spark Outrage Over 'Splashing Millions' to Erase Traces of Exiled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Their Grounds
June 7 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
The Royal Family is facing fresh criticism over splashing what could be millions of dollars to remove lingering reminders of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – reigniting debate over how The Firm's raft of luxury properties are funded and managed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan, 44, were given Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II following their 2018 wedding and carried out extensive renovations that became the subject of intense public scrutiny after it emerged approximately $3.2million in taxpayer funds had initially been used for the project.
Frogmore Row Sparks Fresh Outrage
The couple later repaid the full amount after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California.
King Charles III, 77, formally evicted the Sussexes from the property in 2023, and the cottage has remained empty ever since.
Sources said more work will now be carried out to remove features associated with the couple's occupancy, prompting anger among hard-pressed British taxpayers and campaigners who are fuming at the spending.
A source said: "The frustration being expressed isn't really about Harry and Meghan anymore. What is angering people is the prospect that a property which has already been at the center of a multimillion-dollar controversy could require further investment simply to distance it from former occupants.
"Many taxpayers feel they've been dragged into the Frogmore saga for years and have little appetite for hearing that more money could now be spent changing things all over again. The costs could run into the millions and it is essentially a bitter revenge project to erase all signs of Harry and Meghan from royal grounds."
Taxpayer Fury Over New Costs
The controversy surrounding Frogmore has never fully disappeared since Harry and Meghans's departure from royal life.
Their renovation project included major structural works, upgraded utilities and redesigned living spaces before the couple repaid the costs and moved overseas.
Another royal insider said: "The danger for the Palace is that this ends up being viewed as a symbolic exercise rather than a necessary one. If significant sums are being spent just to alter aspects of the property that were associated with Harry and Meghan, many people will inevitably question whether the motivation is practical estate management or an attempt to send a message about a chapter of royal history the institution would rather move beyond."
The insider added: "Critics argue that the priority should be ensuring the property has a clear and useful future, not investing time and resources in revisiting past family tensions. Every time Frogmore Cottage reappears in the headlines, it reignites the same arguments about the Sussexes, royal spending and whether lessons have truly been learned from the controversy."
Even Andrew Said No
Even the shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, is said to have declined the opportunity to move into Frogmore after Harry and Meghan left.
A source said: "The reality is that Frogmore Cottage has stood largely unused for years, despite repeated discussions about who might eventually occupy it. The fact that even Andrew is said to have shown little enthusiasm for moving there has only reinforced the perception that the property has become something of a royal headache rather than the desirable residence it was once expected to be."
The source added: "There is a belief in some royal circles that the cottage will struggle to attract a new occupant while it remains so closely associated with Harry and Meghan.
"Some people think a substantial refresh could help create a clean break from that period and allow the property to be viewed on its own merits again, rather than through the lens of the controversies that surrounded the Sussexes' departure."
The renewed attention on Frogmore comes as Harry and Meghan continue building their lives in California, where they live with their kids Archi and Lilibet in a Montecito estate reportedly worth around $29million.