Hillary Clinton Says Trump's Gold-Covered Oval Office Resembles Saddam Hussein's Palaces: 'It's a Reflection of His Narcissistic Personality'
Aug. 11 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton took a jab at President Donald Trump's Oval Office decorations, comparing his choices to those of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
After Trump, 80, took office, much of his interior design was updated with gold. Clinton, 78, who lived in the White House from 1993 to 2001, called the dramatic changes to the building's decor "narcissistic" in nature, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hillary Clinton Claims Trump's Office 'Reminiscent' of Saddam Hussein Palaces
While appearing on Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Clinton discussed Trump's grand vision for the historical building.
Swisher was the first to suggest Trump's interior design strategy was similar to Hussein's properties.
"When I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein, I had meetings, I was then a senator, I had meetings in some of his palaces and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House. It's just insane," Clinton agreed.
Clinton Mocks Gold Embellishments
Swisher asked for Clinton's feelings on the White House makeover, and the former first lady concluded it was "sad."
"It's a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office," she suggested.
In addition to living in the building herself while her husband, Bill, was in office, Clinton visited for professional matters. She recalled being in the Oval Office during the terms of President Jimmy Carter, President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.
"This is a man who can't concentrate," she added. "This is a man who- his mind apparently goes to 'where can I add more gold' instead of 'how do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am.'"
Trump's Other Renovations Fall Short, Says Clinton
Trump's office decorations weren't the only renovations to catch Clinton's eye. She also pointed out the infrastructure changes to the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., which caused green algae to form.
She claimed Trump's changes, which she called a "construction job gone wrong," prove we're living in an "absurd world."
Clinton also hit out at the president's destruction of the White House South Lawn, where he intended to put a helicopter landing pad. She cited both changes as examples of Trump "focusing on all the wrong things."
Clinton Doesn't Oppose a White House Ballroom
While living at the White House, Clinton and her husband handled guests in a drastically different way than Trump, who is insisting on building a ballroom.
The former Secretary of State explained she "never really thought about" constructing a new room in the White House. Instead, she opted for a "temporary solution" of using a tent outside if there were too many guests.
Due to her experience hosting, Clinton admitted she's not necessarily opposed to adding on a ballroom. However, she's unhappy with the way Trump went about it.
On August 7, a federal appeals court ruled the above-ground construction wasn't approved by Congress. Midway through construction, Trump was ordered to stop, leaving a partially-demolished East Wing and structural framing.
Trump is set to appeal the decision to the United States Supreme Court. However, in the meantime, he's been allowed to continue construction on the below-ground bunker and safety rooms.
Swisher asked Clinton what she would do with the half-finished project.
She said, "I mean, the idea of tearing it down is... and we don't really know what's going on underneath it. You know, under the, you know, several floors down under the White House there are, you know, security infrastructures, safe rooms."