Hillary Clinton Says Trump's Gold-Covered Oval Office Resembles Saddam Hussein's Palaces: 'It's a Reflection of His Narcissistic Personality'

While living at the White House, Clinton and her husband handled guests in a drastically different way than Trump, who is insisting on building a ballroom.

The former Secretary of State explained she "never really thought about" constructing a new room in the White House. Instead, she opted for a "temporary solution" of using a tent outside if there were too many guests.

Due to her experience hosting, Clinton admitted she's not necessarily opposed to adding on a ballroom. However, she's unhappy with the way Trump went about it.

On August 7, a federal appeals court ruled the above-ground construction wasn't approved by Congress. Midway through construction, Trump was ordered to stop, leaving a partially-demolished East Wing and structural framing.

Trump is set to appeal the decision to the United States Supreme Court. However, in the meantime, he's been allowed to continue construction on the below-ground bunker and safety rooms.

Swisher asked Clinton what she would do with the half-finished project.

She said, "I mean, the idea of tearing it down is... and we don't really know what's going on underneath it. You know, under the, you know, several floors down under the White House there are, you know, security infrastructures, safe rooms."