'Absolutely Gut-Wrenching': Frankie Valli Got Restraining Order and Financially Cut Off Son Amid Addiction Issues
Aug. 11 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
It was a painful time for Frankie Valli when he had to get a restraining order against his son Francesco Jr. amid his battle with addiction, according to an insider.
The singer, 92, made the difficult decision to seek the three-year order of protection against his adult child in 2024 after facing alleged threats and break-in incidents. It will remain active until April 29, 2027, RadarOnline.com can report.
Frankie and Emilio Vallie Allegedly Threatened by Francesco
According to an insider, Frankie had been financially supporting his son, but he eventually cut him off to avoid enabling his drug abuse. Around this time, Francesco allegedly began to make threatening remarks about his father and his brother Emilio, as well as making "increased attempts" to access their father's property.
In a court filing, Emilio also claimed his brother was "addicted to opiates" specifically.
The restraining order was granted, requiring Francesco to stay at least 100 yards away from both his father and Emilio, including their properties and workplaces.
"Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family (matters)," a spokesperson told USA Today at the time.
'Absolutely Gut-Wrenching'
After the order of protection was granted, Frankie was left distraught, according to the insider.
"This has to be absolutely gut-wrenching for Frankie," an insider revealed of the singer's emotional state at the time. "He has such love for his children and a special soft spot for Francesco."
Frankie Valli Cancels Tour to Focus on His Health
This comes several months after The Four Seasons frontman abruptly canceled the rest of his 2026 tour dates back in May.
"I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health," he wrote via Instagram at the time. "I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."
Worried fans flooded the comments section with concerns for his well-being, but also showered him with love and support.
One user wrote, "Don't start posts with a sentence like that," and another person added, "I thought this was a much worse announcement."
A third fan chimed in, "Frankie Valli doesn't owe us any sort of apology. If anything, WE owe him everything for the amazing music he and the Four Seasons has provided the world with."
A fourth said, "No need to apologize. You've given us some of the greatest songs ever written. Take care of yourself."
Frankie Valli Spotted Looking Frail With Caretaker
Earlier this month, Valli was spotted looking thin and frail as his caretaker helped him out of a vehicle and into his wheelchair. The 92-year-old appeared to struggle to stand on his own and held onto the other man for support.
He wore a navy blue shirt, matching pants, and black shoes for the outing.