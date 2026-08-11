'Absolutely Gut-Wrenching': Frankie Valli Got Restraining Order and Financially Cut Off Son Amid Addiction Issues

This comes several months after The Four Seasons frontman abruptly canceled the rest of his 2026 tour dates back in May.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health," he wrote via Instagram at the time. "I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

Worried fans flooded the comments section with concerns for his well-being, but also showered him with love and support.

One user wrote, "Don't start posts with a sentence like that," and another person added, "I thought this was a much worse announcement."

A third fan chimed in, "Frankie Valli doesn't owe us any sort of apology. If anything, WE owe him everything for the amazing music he and the Four Seasons has provided the world with."

A fourth said, "No need to apologize. You've given us some of the greatest songs ever written. Take care of yourself."