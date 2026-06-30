EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Fears for Frankie Valli — 'Four Seasons' Singer, 92, Stirs Panic After Cancelling Tour

But on May 29, the hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal that he had decided to take the rest of the year off to focus on his health. "I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows," he wrote.

But he added: "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

"He realized he needed to take a break and get his health in order," his rep, Victoria Varela, said in a statement.

Valli raised fears last August with a difficult-to-watch performance in California when he appeared weak and struggled to lip-sync, despite his rep's insistence that he was "just fine."