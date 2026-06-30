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EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Fears for Frankie Valli — 'Four Seasons' Singer, 92, Stirs Panic After Cancelling Tour

frankie vallis health sparks fears after tour cancellation
Source: MEGA

Frankie Valli's tour cancellation has sparked fresh fears about the 92-year-old singer's health.

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June 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Four Seasons fans are panicking for staggering singer Frankie Valli after he was forced to cancel all of his remaining 2026 tour dates as he battles medical issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 92-year-old Grease singer and his longtime bandmates, The Four Seasons, began their Last Encores farewell tour in October 2023.

It was originally scheduled to run through October with stops across the U.S.

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Getting His Health In Order

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According to his representative, Victoria Varela, Frankie Valli canceled his remaining 2026 tour dates to focus on his health.
Source: MEGA

According to his representative, Victoria Varela, Frankie Valli canceled his remaining 2026 tour dates to focus on his health.

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But on May 29, the hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal that he had decided to take the rest of the year off to focus on his health. "I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows," he wrote.

But he added: "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

"He realized he needed to take a break and get his health in order," his rep, Victoria Varela, said in a statement.

Valli raised fears last August with a difficult-to-watch performance in California when he appeared weak and struggled to lip-sync, despite his rep's insistence that he was "just fine."

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Health Fears Continue Growing

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The Four Seasons singer Valli said he hopes to return to performing after taking time off to recover.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The Four Seasons singer Valli said he hopes to return to performing after taking time off to recover.

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He seemed to have trouble climbing the stairs to the stage, gripping the handrails to steady himself.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, who began dominating the charts in the 1960s, were the subject of the long-running hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

The singer, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys last year, has continued to perform into his 90s.

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Family Turmoil Continues

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Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons became the inspiration for the hit Broadway musical 'Jersey Boys.'
Source: JM11 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons became the inspiration for the hit Broadway musical 'Jersey Boys.'

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His last concert before being sidelined by health issues was on Feb. 22 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

He's also been dealing with a family nightmare. In May, his adult son, Francesco, 38, allegedly shoved up at Valli's doorstep despite a restraining order.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Francesco had "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" his famous father, according to legal filings.

There was no evidence of a dispute and no official report was taken.

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In 2024, Valli said he planned to keep performing as long as he was able and audiences continued to support him.
Source: JM11 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

In 2024, Valli said he planned to keep performing as long as he was able and audiences continued to support him.

But the tenor, who's also famous for his falsetto, remains an optimist.

"I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing – I always," he said in 2024.

"I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

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