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Home > Celebrity > Tupac Shakur
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EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect 'Blew Up His Own Protection' Ahead of Trial After Selling Story 'for Profit,' Says Expert

A photo of Duane Davis alongside a photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Duane Davis' trial related to the murder of Tupac Shakur began on August 10.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

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Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is on trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur, messed up his own protection before he could even get in front of a jury, according to an expert.

The former Las Vegas gangster was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, with an added enhancement for allegedly committing the crime to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang. Years after the incident, Davis boasted about his alleged involvement in Shakur's murder – but that pride is coming back to haunt him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Keefe D Loses Proffer Deal by His Own Fault

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A photo of Duane Davis
Source: MEGA

The judge ruled Davis' conversations with police are admissible in court.

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Davis, 63, previously confessed to his involvement in the shooting while speaking with police and again in a book and in media appearances. However, despite those admissions, Davis pleaded not guilty.

While the defense attempted to bar those previous comments from entry into evidence, the judge didn't agree. Both the conversations with police and the comments he made to the public are admissible for prosecutors to use against him.

Davis argued his conversations with police were under the guise that they offered protection from future prosecution, but the judge found those promises no longer applicable.

According to Peter S. Christiansen, founder of Christiansen Trial Lawyers, Davis got himself into this situation.

"If you get a confidential proffer deal, you keep your mouth shut," he said. "The second Keefe D went on talk shows and wrote a tell-all book repeating those claims, he blew up his own protection. You can’t claim secrecy on something you sold for profit."

"I sang because they promised I would not be prosecuted," Davis wrote in his book Compton Street Legend.

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Gangster Called 'Shot Caller'

A photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Davis was accused of orchestrating the fatal attack on Tupac Shakur.

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While Davis isn't accused of holding the gun that killed Shakur, according to prosecutors, he was the "shot caller" behind the September 7, 1996 scheme against Shakur and Suge Knight.

Deandrae "Big Dre" Smith or Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson are believed to be responsible directly for the gun shot. However, by his own admission, Davis was in the white Cadillac that pulled up alongside Shakur's ride.

Christiansen said, "Fighting a murder charge is hard enough. Fighting your own book and years of public interviews is an even steeper hill to climb."

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Davis Penned Explosive Memoir

A photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

The defense will likely argue the book wasn't admission, but was instead for entertainment.

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The defense, Christiansen speculated, will attempt to downplay the claims Davis publicly made.

They'll likely argue he only offered the comments as a means of entertainment, suggesting they aren't entirely factual but rather "fantasy, braggadocio or just puffing." He theoretically compared that defense strategy to likening his words to a "care salesman," according to Christiansen.

The attorney added, "Their argument is going to be that he was trying to make some money, not confess or give a true version of events. How each side pitches that to twelve strangers will weigh heavily."

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Davis Trapped as Civil Lawsuit Unlikely

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A photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

An attorney claimed it would be unlikely for Davis to pursue a civil suit against the police.

Prosecutors using Davis' police interview was a big hit to Davis, but there isn't much he can do about it. Christiansen called legal action from the former gangster's side a "nonstarter." He likely won't pursue a lawsuit against the police officers who originally offered up that protection.

The lawyer added, "The real fight has always been whether prosecutors could use those statements at trial, and the court has already ruled they can. Those issues are being resolved in the criminal case, not through a lawsuit against law enforcement."

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