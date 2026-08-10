EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect 'Blew Up His Own Protection' Ahead of Trial After Selling Story 'for Profit,' Says Expert

Davis, 63, previously confessed to his involvement in the shooting while speaking with police and again in a book and in media appearances. However, despite those admissions, Davis pleaded not guilty.

While the defense attempted to bar those previous comments from entry into evidence, the judge didn't agree. Both the conversations with police and the comments he made to the public are admissible for prosecutors to use against him.

Davis argued his conversations with police were under the guise that they offered protection from future prosecution, but the judge found those promises no longer applicable.

According to Peter S. Christiansen, founder of Christiansen Trial Lawyers, Davis got himself into this situation.

"If you get a confidential proffer deal, you keep your mouth shut," he said. "The second Keefe D went on talk shows and wrote a tell-all book repeating those claims, he blew up his own protection. You can’t claim secrecy on something you sold for profit."

"I sang because they promised I would not be prosecuted," Davis wrote in his book Compton Street Legend.