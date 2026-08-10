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Home > News > Perez Hilton

Perez Hilton's Mom and Sister 'Preparing to Seek Custody' of His 3 Children After Blogger's Disturbing Livestream and Hospitalization

Perez Hilton has three children he welcomed via surrogacy.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton has three children he welcomed via surrogacy.

Aug. 10 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

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Perez Hilton's family members are reportedly getting ready for a potential custody battle after his shocking mental health episode and hospitalization, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The celebrity blogger, 48, was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after he was seen harming himself on a disturbing TikTok livestream.

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'The Children Need Stability Above All Else'

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Perez Hilton's family is reportedly considering taking custody of the kids amid his mental health crisis.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton's family is reportedly considering taking custody of the kids amid his mental health crisis.

Hilton is a single father to three kids – Mario, Mia and Mayte – who he welcomed via surrogacy.

As he struggles with his mental health, his mother and sister have been considering taking full custody of the children for their own wellbeing.

"His mom has been the steady presence in those kids' lives for years," a source dished to Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack. "She and his sister have practically raised them. Right now, everyone agrees the children need stability above all else."

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Perez Hilton was taken to the hospital after acting erratically on a livestream.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton was taken to the hospital after acting erratically on a livestream.

Another insider noted that Hilton's focus needed to be on "getting healthy before he can safely care for the children."

"This isn't about punishing Perez," the insider continued. "Everyone wants him to recover. But until he's healthy and stable, the children need to be with the people who can look after them."

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Perez Hilton's Livestream Sparks 911 Calls

Perez Hilton was covered in blood in the shocking livestream.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton was covered in blood in the shocking livestream.

As Radar previously reported, Hilton alarmed viewers and prompted 911 calls after he appeared naked and covered in blood on livestream. Not only did he have a knife in some of the clips, he was also increasingly agitated, angry and made several concerning remarks.

Police chose to de-escalate the situation carefully with "crisis intervention techniques" to avoid a potential "suicide-by-cop encounter."

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

He was later safely taken to the hospital for medical care.

"Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers," his family said in a statement at the time. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."

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Perez Hilton has made a name for himself as a celebrity blogger.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton has made a name for himself as a celebrity blogger.

Throughout his celebrity blogging career, Hilton was known for being ruthless. There appeared to be little that was off the table, often mocking mental health episodes and physical appearances.

"I realized what I was doing was wrong. I realized I could still be funny, but I didn't have to be so cheap, and I didn't have to be so cruel. It was cruel," he said during a recent sit-down with Sean Hannity. "It's something that I carry with me. It's like my scarlet letter, and it's very heavy baggage."

"I viewed it as entertainment, but it's their lives," he added.

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