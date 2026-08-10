Perez Hilton's Mom and Sister 'Preparing to Seek Custody' of His 3 Children After Blogger's Disturbing Livestream and Hospitalization

As Radar previously reported, Hilton alarmed viewers and prompted 911 calls after he appeared naked and covered in blood on livestream. Not only did he have a knife in some of the clips, he was also increasingly agitated, angry and made several concerning remarks.

Police chose to de-escalate the situation carefully with "crisis intervention techniques" to avoid a potential "suicide-by-cop encounter."

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

He was later safely taken to the hospital for medical care.

"Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers," his family said in a statement at the time. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."