Melania Trump's Absence From Public Life Exposed — First Lady Seen 38 Days This Year Amid Concern Over Her $17.2Million Income

According to a The Daily Beast analysis of Melania's public schedule, the first lady has appeared at an official event, been photographed publicly, or otherwise been seen in public on just 38 days during the first seven months of 2026.

That works out to roughly one public appearance every six days.

Melania, 56, was most recently spotted on July 19, when she joined Donald Trump at the World Cup final in New Jersey.

Her schedule became especially sparse during June and July, when she was publicly visible on only five days combined.

Two of those appearances were sporting events, meaning Melania was seen approximately once every 12 days during the summer.