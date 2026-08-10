Melania Trump's Absence From Public Life Exposed — First Lady Seen 38 Days This Year Amid Concern Over Her $17.2Million Income
Aug. 10 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has maintained an unusually low profile during her husband’s second term, with a new analysis revealing just how rarely the first lady has been seen in public this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite her limited appearances, Melania has reportedly brought in millions of dollars through her media and business ventures.
Melania Trump Has Been Seen Just 38 Days
According to a The Daily Beast analysis of Melania's public schedule, the first lady has appeared at an official event, been photographed publicly, or otherwise been seen in public on just 38 days during the first seven months of 2026.
That works out to roughly one public appearance every six days.
Melania, 56, was most recently spotted on July 19, when she joined Donald Trump at the World Cup final in New Jersey.
Her schedule became especially sparse during June and July, when she was publicly visible on only five days combined.
Two of those appearances were sporting events, meaning Melania was seen approximately once every 12 days during the summer.
First Lady Skips Major Events
Melania’s absence was particularly noticeable in July as she missed several high-profile events.
She did not join her husband for the July 22 dignified transfer ceremony honoring U.S. service members killed by Iran.
She was also absent from the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on July 24 and did not attend the July 28 funeral for the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
Her only other public appearance in July came on Independence Day, when she accompanied the president during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington.
April was Melania’s busiest month of the year, with the first lady appearing, speaking, or being photographed by the press on 10 separate days.
Melania Trump's Public Profile Is Shrinking
Melania’s low visibility is not limited to public events. She has also spoken publicly far less frequently than previous first ladies.
The University of California, Santa Barbara’s presidential database shows that Melania has delivered 29 remarks during her husband's second term.
By comparison, Michelle Obama gave 130 speeches during the equivalent period of Barack Obama's presidency, while Jill Biden delivered 43.
One of Melania's most notable appearances came on April 9, when she addressed reporters at the White House over what she described as false and politically motivated claims involving Jeffrey Epstein.
Melania Trump Rakes In $17.2Million
Melania has continued to rake in millions while maintaining a low public profile.
Her latest financial disclosure shows she earned more than $17.2million from her documentary, NFTs, and book sales.
The staggering sum comes as questions mount over her limited appearances, with journalist Joanna Coles asking, "What is she doing the rest of the time?"