EXCLUSIVE: 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Ben Jones' Fortune Revealed After Death

The actor had been sitting in his favorite chair waiting to watch the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees when he died, bringing to an end a career spanning entertainment, politics, writing, and business.

A source familiar with Jones' business interests exclusively told Radar: "Ben never lived as a conventional Hollywood star – much of what he earned came from years of work outside acting. Cooter's Place, appearances, merchandise and his political and writing careers all became part of the financial picture he built after the show."

Celebrity Net Worth and similar online wealth trackers have estimated Jones' fortune at about $500,000.

The figure has not been independently confirmed, but his reported income streams included television and movie work, his congressional salary, personal appearances, music, writing, and the Cooter's Place businesses he established with Viator.