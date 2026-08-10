EXCLUSIVE: 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Ben Jones' Fortune Revealed After Death
Aug. 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Ben Jones left behind a $500,000 fortune after building a colorful career that stretched from playing Cooter Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard to Congress, music, and a successful business devoted to the hit television series.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jones died at his Virginia home on Sunday, August 9, aged 84, after suffering what his wife, Alma Viator, described as a massive heart attack.
Beloved 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Passes Away
The actor had been sitting in his favorite chair waiting to watch the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees when he died, bringing to an end a career spanning entertainment, politics, writing, and business.
A source familiar with Jones' business interests exclusively told Radar: "Ben never lived as a conventional Hollywood star – much of what he earned came from years of work outside acting. Cooter's Place, appearances, merchandise and his political and writing careers all became part of the financial picture he built after the show."
Celebrity Net Worth and similar online wealth trackers have estimated Jones' fortune at about $500,000.
The figure has not been independently confirmed, but his reported income streams included television and movie work, his congressional salary, personal appearances, music, writing, and the Cooter's Place businesses he established with Viator.
Ben Jones' Famous Cooter Davenport Role Built Lasting Empire
Jones became famous after landing the role of mechanic Cooter Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard, appearing throughout the CBS action-comedy's seven-season run from 1979 until 1985.
He appeared in 142 episodes as the Hazzard County mechanic and became closely associated with the series long after it left television.
A source said: "Cooter remained central to Ben's working life for decades. He understood that fans still had enormous affection for the character and the show, and he turned that connection into museums, events and merchandise rather than walking away from it."
Jones and Viator opened Cooter's Place, a Dukes of Hazzard-themed museum and store, with operations in Virginia and Tennessee.
Fan gatherings and merchandise linked to the series provided further sources of income.
Ben Jones' Wife Reacts to Actor's Death
Away from Hollywood, Jones entered politics and served as a Democrat representing Georgia's 4th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives from January 1989 until January 1993.
He also continued acting, appearing in movies including Dakota, Jack, Primary Colors and The Lincoln Conspiracy. Jones later returned to his most famous character for the 1997 television movie The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!
Viator announced her husband's death on Facebook.
She said: "I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees."
Viator later said: "Ben had the most amazing, rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much."
Jones spent his later years living with Viator on a historic log cabin farm in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains.
His reported wealth reflected a career which moved repeatedly beyond acting, with earnings linked to politics, music, books, public appearances and the continuing commercial popularity of The Dukes of Hazzard.
Jones is survived by Viator and their children, Rachel and Walker.
The Dukes of Hazzard became one of American television's biggest hits after launching in 1979, attracting millions with its car chases, comedy and colorful Hazzard County characters.
Running for seven seasons and 147 episodes, the series spawned merchandise, reunion movies and a lasting fan following which continued for decades after it first aired.