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Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

'So Much Plastic': Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable in New Video as Critics Accuse Actress of Going Overboard with Surgery

A photo of Nicole Kidman alongside a photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA; @inthecove/instagram

Nicole Kidman filmed a sentimental video for her old school, but all eyes were on her possible plastic surgery.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman has been accused of undergoing a massive transformation after appearing in a video to celebrate 150 years of Lane Cove Public School, which she once attended, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the clip, the Australian actress, 59, reflects on her days at the school, wishing the institution "congratulations." However, it was Kidman's looks that raised eyebrows, as fans wondered if she had plastic surgery.

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Nicole Kidman Plastic Surgery Rumors Erupt

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A photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: @inthecove/instagram

Kidman's face was quite the topic of conversation.

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In the comments, one Instagram user claimed: "She is overdoing the surgery; now it's so obvious." They also suggested she "destroyed" her face, accusing the movie star of "so much plastic."

Kidman previously and consistently denied having work done, saying she only tried (and didn't like) Botox once.

"I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again," she said in a 2011 interview, according to British Vogue.

In the fresh video, fans weren't quite confident her face was working as intended, with one person saying she looked like a "scarecrow" or "skeleton." Another added, "Weird, her face looks like an overly animated robot."

Another commentator begged, "Stop having surgery, sigh."

"Face is literally melting in the unbearable Greek heat," said one user.

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Dark Eyebrows Cause Controversy

A photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Critics were unhappy with Kidman's approach to hair and makeup.

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Potential plastic surgery wasn't the only concern critics identified. Her "crazy eyebrows," which appeared dark in contrast to her pale face and otherwise minimal makeup, also caught attention.

"Get rid of dark thick eyebrows," penned one critic. Another asked, "What's with the eyebrows?"

They also called out Kidman's hairstyle: "So that's her real hair," questioned one person.

Another advised she was likely wearing hair extensions, which didn't quite blend with her natural 'do. A critic asked, "Did she actually look in a mirror before posting this clip. The hair extensions, eyebrows, and pout are hideous."

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Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Memory

A photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman recalled positive memories from Lane Cove Public School.

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In the video, Kidman said, "I wish I could be with you, but I wanted to say congratulations on the 150-year anniversary of Lane Cove Public School. Amazing. What a milestone."

The school included clips from their own celebration. "I remember running around that playground," Kidman recalled. "I made friends that I am still friends with now, so it shows you how important school is in primary school, and I'm so grateful I went to such a great school. So congratulations."

Kidman signed off the video by blowing a kiss to the camera, adding, "Sending you all my love."

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Performance Took Center Stage in Education

A photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman began ballet classes at just three.

Kidman was born in Hawaii while her parents were on student visas. However, they returned to Australia, and Kidman grew up in the suburbs of Sydney. She attended Lane Cove Public School, which offers education from Kindergarten to Year 6, as a child. She later attended North Sydney Girls High School.

Performance was an early priority in Kidman's life. She started taking ballet classes at age 3 and continued to do so throughout her early schooling. She also attended Phillip Street Theatre and the Australian Theatre for Young People.

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