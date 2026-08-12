'So Much Plastic': Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable in New Video as Critics Accuse Actress of Going Overboard with Surgery

In the comments, one Instagram user claimed: "She is overdoing the surgery; now it's so obvious." They also suggested she "destroyed" her face, accusing the movie star of "so much plastic."

Kidman previously and consistently denied having work done, saying she only tried (and didn't like) Botox once.

"I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again," she said in a 2011 interview, according to British Vogue.

In the fresh video, fans weren't quite confident her face was working as intended, with one person saying she looked like a "scarecrow" or "skeleton." Another added, "Weird, her face looks like an overly animated robot."

Another commentator begged, "Stop having surgery, sigh."

"Face is literally melting in the unbearable Greek heat," said one user.