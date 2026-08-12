Ghislaine Maxwell Ordered Epstein Alleged Victim to Get Naked Before 'Rubbing Her Body and B-----' at Zorro Ranch
Aug. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of having ordered an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein to get naked while at Zorro Ranch before touching her body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, was interviewed by the FBI in 2006 and recalled her dark experiences with the former madam and the convicted predator.
'Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Jane Doe to Undress'
The interview was compiled in the recently released New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," which vowed to "uncover the truth so many for too long were blind to."
According to Jane Doe 1, after she was flown to Zorro Ranch, Epstein allegedly declared she would be staying on the property. At the time, she was the only guest on the notorious property. While the alleged victim claimed Maxwell would take her shopping in town during the day, in the evenings, she would be ordered to give the convicted s-x offender a massage.
"Maxwell gave a demonstration," the report detailed. "Jane Doe then gave Epstein a foot massage. Maxwell later asked Jane Doe to undress so that Maxwell could give her a massage."
Jane Doe recalled removing her clothing, "leaving only her underwear on. Maxwell completed the massage by rubbing her upper body, including her b-----."
Zorro Ranch Masseuse Recalls Experiences
Following the alleged incident, Epstein got "under the covers" with Jane Doe 1, fully dressed.
The report noted, "They later went to a movie, during which Epstein stroked and caressed her hand and put his hand on Jane Doe's thigh. Later that night, Epstein came into Jane Doe's room, sat on her bed, stroked Jane Doe’s hair, and told her how beautiful she was."
The disturbing alleged incident is just one of many detailed in the "Truth Commission." Another account involves a massage therapist, known as Jane Doe 2, who, after visiting the ranch for three years, was given a non-disclosure agreement she did not sign.
Jane Doe 2, the report detailed, massaged Epstein, Maxwell, and other guests numerous times, "including three girls and two older men. One of the girls had a British accent, and one of the men was a physicist."
Ghislaine Maxwell's Strange Request: 'No Hairy Pits'
She had claimed the "massages turned sexual with Epstein." Jane Doe 2 also recalled a reflexologist who went to the ranch. According to the woman, Maxwell apparently had a bizarre request for the reflexologist.
"If you have any more friends who want to come out, they have to be good-looking, pretty, young, no hairy pits," Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence, allegedly said.
The investigation into the New Mexico ranch has put pressure on the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, after the department was accused of mishandling the Epstein files.
Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's Attorney General, filed a lawsuit earlier this week over what he described as the department "hiding information about Epstein and his co-conspirators."
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'Hold Epstein's Associates Accountable'
"New Mexico is one of few jurisdictions that still may have an opportunity to hold Epstein’s associates accountable or otherwise provide some sense of justice to survivors," New Mexico's Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement after he filed a lawsuit over what he described as the DOJ's "hiding information about Epstein and his co-conspirators."
Torrez noted, "Federal inaction does not merely stall the investigation; it prolongs and compounds the suffering of survivors."