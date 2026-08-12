Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell
Exclusive Details

Ghislaine Maxwell Ordered Epstein Alleged Victim to Get Naked Before 'Rubbing Her Body and B-----' at Zorro Ranch

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared to have many run-ins with some of Epstein's alleged victims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of having ordered an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein to get naked while at Zorro Ranch before touching her body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, was interviewed by the FBI in 2006 and recalled her dark experiences with the former madam and the convicted predator.

Article continues below advertisement

'Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Jane Doe to Undress'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell ordered a woman to get undress at Zorro Ranch, according to the alleged victim.

The interview was compiled in the recently released New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," which vowed to "uncover the truth so many for too long were blind to."

According to Jane Doe 1, after she was flown to Zorro Ranch, Epstein allegedly declared she would be staying on the property. At the time, she was the only guest on the notorious property. While the alleged victim claimed Maxwell would take her shopping in town during the day, in the evenings, she would be ordered to give the convicted s-x offender a massage.

"Maxwell gave a demonstration," the report detailed. "Jane Doe then gave Epstein a foot massage. Maxwell later asked Jane Doe to undress so that Maxwell could give her a massage."

Jane Doe recalled removing her clothing, "leaving only her underwear on. Maxwell completed the massage by rubbing her upper body, including her b-----."

Article continues below advertisement

Zorro Ranch Masseuse Recalls Experiences

Photo of Zorro Ranch
Source: MEGA

The alleged victim recalled being shown by Maxwell how to give a massage to Epstein at the ranch.

Following the alleged incident, Epstein got "under the covers" with Jane Doe 1, fully dressed.

The report noted, "They later went to a movie, during which Epstein stroked and caressed her hand and put his hand on Jane Doe's thigh. Later that night, Epstein came into Jane Doe's room, sat on her bed, stroked Jane Doe’s hair, and told her how beautiful she was."

The disturbing alleged incident is just one of many detailed in the "Truth Commission." Another account involves a massage therapist, known as Jane Doe 2, who, after visiting the ranch for three years, was given a non-disclosure agreement she did not sign.

Jane Doe 2, the report detailed, massaged Epstein, Maxwell, and other guests numerous times, "including three girls and two older men. One of the girls had a British accent, and one of the men was a physicist."

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell's Strange Request: 'No Hairy Pits'

Photo of Todd Blanche, Ghislaine Mxwell
Source: MEGA

The Zorro Ranch investigation has put pressure on Attorney General Todd Blanche and the DOJ's handling of the Epstein Files.

She had claimed the "massages turned sexual with Epstein." Jane Doe 2 also recalled a reflexologist who went to the ranch. According to the woman, Maxwell apparently had a bizarre request for the reflexologist.

"If you have any more friends who want to come out, they have to be good-looking, pretty, young, no hairy pits," Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence, allegedly said.

The investigation into the New Mexico ranch has put pressure on the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, after the department was accused of mishandling the Epstein files.

Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's Attorney General, filed a lawsuit earlier this week over what he described as the department "hiding information about Epstein and his co-conspirators."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Carrot Top, Courthouse

EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Faces Legal Blow as Singer Refiles Lawsuit Accusing Comic of 'Serving Alcohol to Underage Male and Sexual Misconduct Allegations'

Could Duane 'Keffe D' Davis try to claim Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in self-defense?

Tupac Shakur's Accused 'Killer' Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Could Use 'Self-Defense' Argument —As Murder Trial Set to Begin 30 Years After Rap Legend's Death

'Hold Epstein's Associates Accountable'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Maxwell served as Epstein's madam during his years of criminal behavior.

"New Mexico is one of few jurisdictions that still may have an opportunity to hold Epstein’s associates accountable or otherwise provide some sense of justice to survivors," New Mexico's Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement after he filed a lawsuit over what he described as the DOJ's "hiding information about Epstein and his co-conspirators."

Torrez noted, "Federal inaction does not merely stall the investigation; it prolongs and compounds the suffering of survivors."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.