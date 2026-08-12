Ghislaine Maxwell Ordered Epstein Alleged Victim to Get Naked Before 'Rubbing Her Body and B-----' at Zorro Ranch

The interview was compiled in the recently released New Mexico Survivors' "Truth Commission," which vowed to "uncover the truth so many for too long were blind to."

According to Jane Doe 1, after she was flown to Zorro Ranch, Epstein allegedly declared she would be staying on the property. At the time, she was the only guest on the notorious property. While the alleged victim claimed Maxwell would take her shopping in town during the day, in the evenings, she would be ordered to give the convicted s-x offender a massage.

"Maxwell gave a demonstration," the report detailed. "Jane Doe then gave Epstein a foot massage. Maxwell later asked Jane Doe to undress so that Maxwell could give her a massage."

Jane Doe recalled removing her clothing, "leaving only her underwear on. Maxwell completed the massage by rubbing her upper body, including her b-----."