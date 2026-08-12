Perez Hilton Allegedly 'Told Friends He Was No Longer Gay' Before Hospitalization After Becoming Involved With Conservative Christian Communities

As Radar previously reported, Hilton appeared to experience a severe mental health episode on a TikTok livestream earlier this month.

The blogger could be seen naked and covered in blood as he made alarming comments and appeared to self-harm with a knife during the stream. This swiftly prompted calls to 911. However, due to concerns that Hilton might attempt a "suicide-by-cop" situation if directly approached, authorities chose to de-escalate from a distance.

Later, he was able to be safely transported to a hospital and received medical care.

"Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers," his family said in a statement. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."