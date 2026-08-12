Perez Hilton Allegedly 'Told Friends He Was No Longer Gay' Before Hospitalization After Becoming Involved With Conservative Christian Communities
Aug. 12 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Perez Hilton allegedly made a shocking confession about his sexuality before his livestream breakdown and hospitalization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The celebrity blogger, 48, told his fans that he'd converted to Christianity in early 2026, but according to a source, he went so far as to confess to his pals that he actually "considered himself" to be "ex-gay."
Perez Hilton Allegedly 'Changed the Way He Talked About Himself'
"He was very serious about it," a source told Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack. "This wasn’t a joke or something he said once. He was telling people that he was no longer gay."
Over the last few months, Hilton "completely changed the way he talked about himself," according to a second insider.
"He was talking about his sexuality differently and saying that he had found a new path through his faith," added the insider.
Perez Hilton Compared to Milo Yiannopoulos
His views on his sexuality were so starkly different that some who knew him compared the shift to conservative political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who was previously openly LBGTQ+ but claimed he no longer identified as a gay man in 2021.
"People around Perez were making that comparison privately," noted the source. "They saw someone moving away from the identity that had defined him publicly for decades."
Perez Hilton Appeared to Harm Himself on TikTok Livestream
As Radar previously reported, Hilton appeared to experience a severe mental health episode on a TikTok livestream earlier this month.
The blogger could be seen naked and covered in blood as he made alarming comments and appeared to self-harm with a knife during the stream. This swiftly prompted calls to 911. However, due to concerns that Hilton might attempt a "suicide-by-cop" situation if directly approached, authorities chose to de-escalate from a distance.
Later, he was able to be safely transported to a hospital and received medical care.
"Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers," his family said in a statement. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."
Perez Hilton's Mother Files for Temporary Custody of His 3 Kids
The celebrity gossip mogul is a single father to three kids, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, who he welcomed via surrogacy.
Days after his hospitalization, Hilton's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed for temporary custody.
"My main concern and objective, as well as the family’s, is to protect the children and make sure they are safe," Natalie F. Guerra-Valdes, a lawyer representing Lavandeira, told People on Wednesday, August 12. "We want them to have some sense of normalcy as they begin their journey of healing after the tragic events that occurred last week."