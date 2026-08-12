Karoline Leavitt Resigning as Trump's White House Press Secretary — After Facing Months of Intense Criticism in Role

However, she explained she now has a two-year-old son and a newborn daughter to care for with her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio. "Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she explained.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."