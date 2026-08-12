Karoline Leavitt Resigning as Trump's White House Press Secretary — After Facing Months of Intense Criticism in Role
Aug. 12 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who recently returned to her role after taking time off following the birth of her second child in May, is stepping away from the position completely, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 28-year-old is the youngest person to serve as press secretary and has been one of President Donald Trump's most loyal and visible advocates.
President Trump Praises Karoline Leavitt
Trump announced her departure in a gushing post on his Truth Social site.
"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!
"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections."
Trump continued, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024.
:Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"
Karoline Leavitt Says Goodbye
Leavitt addressed her departure in a lengthy post on X.
"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime," she wrote.
"I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life."
Karoline Leavitt Focused on 'Being a Mother'
However, she explained she now has a two-year-old son and a newborn daughter to care for with her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio. "Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she explained.
"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."
Karoline Leavitt's Controversial Tenure Comes to an End
Trump did not announce a replacement for Leavitt, whose tenure and relationship with the reporters were tenuous. She had no qualms about butting heads with reporters or calling out the liberal media.
Online, her critics weren't shedding any tears.
"Good riddance! In November, it's game over. Well played!" one person slammed on X, as another asked, "Now who will lie to the American people?"
A third person warned, "You lied congenitally and will be in about a million depositions soon. Better hope you got that pardon."
While one person, who identified as a MAGA supporter, blasted, "Get lost and take your bulls--t statement with you. I am certain a nice fat contract awaits you at Fox News, when you decide to have your kids raised by a nanny, because rejecting millions for having your own gig on Fox will be too difficult to pass up. Hypocrite sycophant. Good riddance."